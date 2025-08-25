Crypto Predictions 2025: Bitcoin At $150K, Ethereum At $10K, Ozak AI At $2

2025 will be a critical year in the cryptocurrency market. Analysts predict that Bitcoin will reach $150,000, Ethereum $10,000, and Ozak AI ($OZ) to $2. These forecasts are based on increasing institutional interest, the development of blockchain technology, and the introduction of AI-based applications, such as Ozak AI, which are influencing investor interest.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin is hovering around $114,846 as of August 24, 2025. It’s finding support near $111,685 and $109,623, with resistance around $124,474 and $130,000. With more institutions getting involved and the market showing positive momentum, Bitcoin looks ready to climb higher. In the short term, it could touch $125,000, and many expect it to reach $150,000 by the end of the year. Some even think it might push toward $200,000 if the bullish trend continues. Considering the current market and technical signals, the $150K prediction seems very achievable.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum is trading near $4,775, with support at $4,600 and $4,450 and resistance at $4,850 and $5,000. Network upgrades, growing DeFi activity, and institutional inflows are fueling optimism. In the short term, ETH could reach $5,500, with medium-term targets around $6,000. By the end of 2025, experts expect Ethereum could climb toward $10,000, making the forecast plausible and well-grounded in current market conditions.

Ozak AI Presale Success

Ozak AI, an AI + DePIN crypto project, has already become one of the most followed presales of 2025. The $OZ token presale launched at $0.001 per token in Phase 1 and has now reached Phase 5, where $OZ is priced at $0.01—an increase of over 900% from the initial stage. So far, over 816 million tokens have been sold, raising more than $2.36 million. Phase 6 will price $OZ at $0.012. The presale has a total allocation of 30 billion tokens with a vesting schedule to ensure long-term stability.

Ozak AI has a listing target of $1, which would represent a 10,000% ROI from the initial $0.001 price and a 9,900% ROI from the current $0.01 price. Experts predict that $OZ could even reach $2, which would give current buyers a 19,900% gain from the current $0.01 price.

The $OZ token presale model has appealed to investors through discounted entry prior to listing. The unlocking of tokens will consist of only 10% at the Token Generation Event (TGE) with a one-month cliff and six months of linear distribution. This allocation approach minimizes the risk of mass selling and enhances the basis of growth post-launch.

AI Integration and Strategic Partnerships

Ozak AI integrates artificial intelligence with blockchain to provide real-time trading signals to retail and institutional traders. The Ozak Stream Network (OSN) allows cross-chain low-latency data streams, and its DePIN infrastructure improves processing power and scalability. This integration gives a competitive advantage in volatile markets where quick intelligence is essential.

The project has established important collaborations with SINT, Hive Intel, and Weblume. SINT provides AI infrastructure, Hive Intel provides blockchain data APIs, and Weblume improves the deployment of real-world applications. These partnerships enhance the capability of Ozak AI to provide precise analytics and encourage the use of DeFi trading and enterprise decision-making.

Ozak AI has also earned $2.36 million in funding in three months with early applications, demonstrating its immediate usefulness in real-world markets. This shows that the project can be more than a speculation and be of practical use to traders and businesses.

Roadmap and Upcoming Events

In Q3 2025, Ozak AI will release its Prediction Agent customization dashboard. The feature will enable traders to customize predictive models to make better decisions. In Q4 2025, the project is to launch its OSN and DePIN infrastructure, which will further enhance its analytical capabilities.

Ozak AI is also growing its community presence. The team will attend Coinfest Asia 2025 in Bali and conduct global roadshows, such as in Vietnam. Also, a $1 million giveaway is in progress to promote community participation.

Conclusion

As Bitcoin is estimated to reach $150,000, Ethereum $10,000, and Ozak AI $2, 2025 is becoming a landmark year in digital assets. Its robust presale, the level of AI-driven solutions, and the growing partnerships make Ozak AI a project that is likely to capture value during this cycle.

For more information about Ozak AI, visit the links below:

Website: https://ozak.ai/

Twitter/X: https://x.com/OzakAGI

Telegram: https://t.me/OzakAGI

Disclaimer: This article is a paid feature. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.