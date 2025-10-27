Kyrgyzstan Joins Digital Currency Race With Binance-Backed Stablecoin Launch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Kyrgyzstan has officially launched a national stablecoin and central bank digital currency (CBDC) in collaboration with cryptocurrency exchange Binance, President Sadyr Japarov announced on Saturday. The move places the Central Asian nation at the forefront of regional digital finance innovation.

Kyrgyzstan, a mountainous country of nearly 7 million people and a former Soviet republic, has long relied heavily on remittances from migrant workers in Russia. In recent years, however, it has sought to position itself as a leading hub for cryptocurrency adoption and blockchain innovation in Central Asia, reported Reuters.

The launch of the national stablecoin marks a major milestone in the country’s efforts to modernise its financial ecosystem. The stablecoin and CBDC are expected to enhance digital payment systems, promote transparency, and increase financial inclusion within Kyrgyzstan’s economy.

This initiative follows the introduction of A5A7, a stablecoin backed by the Russian rouble and registered in Kyrgyzstan. However, Western governments have sanctioned A5A7, claiming it facilitates evasion of sanctions on Russia following the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Binance Founder Plays Key Role in National Launch

Changpeng Zhao, the founder of Binance, was appointed as an adviser on digital assets to President Japarov in May. Zhao confirmed on Saturday that Kyrgyzstan’s national stablecoin has been successfully launched on the BNB Chain, Binance’s blockchain network.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Zhao stated that the digital version of the Kyrgyz som is now operational and ready to be used for government transactions. He added that a national cryptocurrency reserve had also been established, incorporating Binance’s native BNB token as part of its asset base.

Zhao Receives Presidential Pardon in the United States

Adding a surprising twist to the developments, US President Donald Trump on Friday pardoned Changpeng Zhao, who had previously been convicted of money-laundering-related offences. The pardon removes a major legal hurdle for Zhao and may strengthen his ability to lead Binance’s international operations and advisory roles.

Zhao’s close involvement with Kyrgyzstan’s digital currency rollout is seen as a sign of the country’s intent to draw on global cryptocurrency expertise, despite geopolitical sensitivities. His advisory role may also help Kyrgyzstan navigate international regulatory frameworks while promoting innovation in digital finance.

Political Context and Upcoming Elections

While Kyrgyzstan was once regarded as the most democratic among the five former Soviet Central Asian republics, President Japarov has been criticised for restricting dissent since he assumed power during the 2020 street protests. His government has moved to consolidate control over key state institutions, including the central bank.

The launch of the stablecoin and CBDC comes ahead of a snap parliamentary election scheduled for November 30, with Japarov’s allies seeking to strengthen their majority in parliament.