Ethereum (ETH) Outperforms Solana (SOL) But A New Crypto Can Beat Both In 2-Years

Ethereum (ETH) remains the highest-earning blockchain, generating nearly three times the revenue of Solana (SOL) through strong network usage, smart contracts, and mature dApps, showing that earnings follow real utility. However, history shows leadership can shift as capital moves toward early-stage platforms with working products. One such contender is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a lending-focused protocol in presale Phase 7.

Presale Momentum Shows Early Demand Building

Across all completed phases, the project has already raised around $20.60 million, reflecting strong early demand ahead of a public listing. The current presale price is $0.04, with over 19,000 holders across all phases. In Phase 7 alone, 16% of the 180 million token allocation has already sold, signalling accelerating participation as the price increases.

At this stage, tokens are still offered at a discounted rate compared to later phases. An investor buying now at $0.04 secures significantly more exposure than one entering at a higher price. For instance, a $5,000 purchase today yields 125,000 MUTM, whereas at a $0.06 phase price, the same $5,000 acquire only about 83K MUTM — a difference of over 41,000 tokens before the protocol even hits the open market.

Earlier phases illustrate this advantage clearly. An investor who contributed $3,000 in Phase 1 at $0.01 received 300,000 MUTM, now worth $12,000 at the current $0.04 price — a 4x gain during presale alone. If the MUTM token reaches a $1 milestone, which is quite achievable based on the utility the project delivers, that allocation will be worth $300,000.

Even at a conservative $2 target, it could grow to $600,000, demonstrating how early positioning compounds over time and beating the established giants like Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL).

Flawless Version 1 of the Working Protocol

This vision is already moving beyond theory. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) V1 is live on the Sepolia testnet, marking the shift from development to real-world protocol testing. The testnet mirrors mainnet conditions, allowing users to explore lending and borrowing without financial risk and without using real assets. V1 introduces asset-specific liquidity pools, interest-bearing mtTokens, transparent debt positions, and automated liquidation safeguards, with support for ETH, USDT, LINK, and WBTC.

In practice, one user might supply $4,500 in ETH and receive mtETH that grows as interest accrues, while another locks $7,000 in WBTC to borrow $4,000 in USDT without selling their long-term holdings. This structure keeps capital productive and circulating — a key driver of sustainable revenue that Ethereum (ETH) itself has proven at scale.

This activity keeps capital circulating within the ecosystem, generating measurable usage and engagement data. By demonstrating real utility and building user confidence before mainnet launch, V1 strengthens the platform’s foundation, encourages early adoption, and positions MUTM for sustainable demand and long-term token value appreciation.

Utility-Driven Design Positions MUTM for Long-Term Growth

First, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will operate through a dual lending structure designed to capture different market needs. Its Peer-to-Contract (P2C) model allows users to lock stablecoins such as USDT into smart-contract-backed liquidity pools. This system will offer an automated way to earn passive income, with yields generated transparently through on-chain activity rather than speculative incentives.

Alongside this, the Peer-to-Peer (P2P) model will enable direct lending agreements between users without intermediaries. Borrowers and lenders will define their own terms, durations, and collateral arrangements. This flexibility will appeal to participants who value customised financial arrangements and privacy, particularly in regions where traditional lending options remain limited.

Together, P2C and P2P will create a versatile ecosystem capable of serving both passive yield seekers and active capital managers. While advanced DeFi mechanics can initially appear complex to freelancers or small businesses, the competitive yields and control offered by these models are expected to attract a broad range of users over time.

Conclusion

Ethereum (ETH)’s revenue dominance shows what happens when utility meets scale. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is aiming to follow that same path — but from an earlier entry point. With a discounted presale price, growing holder base, live testnet, audited contracts, and expanding real-world use cases, MUTM is positioning itself as a project that could outpace today’s leaders over the next two years.

