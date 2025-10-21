Cryptocurrency Price Today (October 21): Bitcoin Dips To $107,000, FLOKI Becomes Top Gainer

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessCryptocurrencyCryptocurrency Price Today (October 21): Bitcoin Dips To $107,000, FLOKI Becomes Top Gainer

Cryptocurrency price on October 21, quick take: The global market cap dipped to $3.75 trillion.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 10:47 AM (IST)
Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, continued to slip as it neared the $107,000 mark early Tuesday. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — landed in the red across the board, as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 33 (Fear) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. Memecoin FLOKI became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 10 percent. MORPHO became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of nearly 14 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $3.66 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour dip of 2.03 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $107,748.90, registering a 24-hour dip of 2.32 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 96.93 lakh.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $3,849.07 marking a 24-hour loss of 4.90 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 4.01 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour dip of 3.68 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.1933. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 22.42.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour loss of 2.78 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $92.29. LTC price in India stood at Rs 10,696.46.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $2.42, seeing a 24-hour dip of 0.54 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 263.31.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $183.58, marking a 24-hour loss of 4.51 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 20,539.56.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (October 21)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Floki (FLOKI)

Price: $0.00007484
24-hour gain: 9.79 percent

Zcash (ZEC)

Price: $259.82
24-hour gain: 6.48 percent

MYX Finance (MYX)

Price: $2.75
24-hour gain: 2.75 percent

PAX Gold (PAXG)

Price: $4,353.93
24-hour gain: 2.13 percent

Tether Gold (XAUt)

Price: $4,342.98
24-hour gain: 2.03 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (October 21)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Morpho (MORPHO)

Price: $1.87
24-hour loss: 14.61 percent

Mantle (MNT)

Price: $1.72
24-hour loss: 10.91 percent

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET)

Price: $0.2616
24-hour loss: 10.57 percent

Aster (ASTER)

Price: $1.11
24-hour loss: 9.91 percent

Ethena (ENA)

Price: $0.439
24-hour loss: 7.63 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

CoinDCX Research Team noted, “The market participants appear to have become anxious as the profit taking has been initiated after a small upswing. The Bitcoin price dropped back below $110,000, which dragged the Ethereum price below $4000. With this, the rest of the altcoins within the top 10 also plunged below their respective support-cum-resistance level. The market capitalization increases but still remains under $3.7 trillion. The top gainers for the day include FLOKI  with over 13.38%, followed by Zcash by over 12% and Dash by over 6.23%. On the other hand, Morpho drops over 10%, followed by Ethena and Artificial Superintelligence Alliance by over 8% each and Mantle by 7%.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Published at : 21 Oct 2025 10:47 AM (IST)
