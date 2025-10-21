'155% Tariffs From Nov 1 Unless...': Trump Issues Warning To China Over Fair Trade Deal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







US President Donald Trump on Monday issued a stern warning to Beijing, saying China could face tariffs as high as 155 percent if President Xi Jinping does not agree to a fair trade deal with Washington. The statement, made during Trump’s remarks at the White House, marks a renewed escalation in trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

Speaking alongside Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during a bilateral meeting, Trump said China had been “ very respectful” toward the US but stressed that his administration would not tolerate what he called unfair trade practices.

"I think China’s been very respectful of us. They are paying tremendous amounts of money to us in the form of tariffs. As you know, they are paying 55 per cent, that’s a lot of money," Trump said. He then cautioned that higher tariffs could soon follow, adding, "China’s paying 55 per cent and a potential 155 per cent come November 1st unless we make a deal."

The US President, who has long championed tariffs as a tool of economic leverage, said that era of foreign nations exploiting US trade policy was over. "A lot of countries took advantage of the US, and they are not able to take advantage anymore," he asserted.

Trump’s remarks came amid growing concerns over deteriorating trade relations with Beijing. Recent reports revealed that China did not import any US soybeans in September — the first such halt since November 2018. Instead, Chinese buyers turned to South America, bypassing American suppliers as the trade standoff deepened.

Looking ahead to meeting in South Korea with Xi Jinping, Trump emphasised hopes for a fair and mutually beneficial agreement. "I think when we finish our meetings in South Korea, China and I will have a really fair and really great trade deal together. I want them to buy soybeans... It's going to be fantastic for both countries, and it's going to be fantastic for the entire world," he stated.

Trump Reaffirms Plan To Hike China Tariffs

Earlier this month, Trump had announced plans to impose 100 percent tariffs on Chinese goods starting November 1, alongside new export restrictions on “any and all critical software.” These fresh duties would add to the 55 percent tariffs already in place on Chinese imports, underscoring his administration’s hardline stance toward Beijing.

The announcement reaffirmed Washington’s intent to intensify its trade posture against China, even as diplomatic engagement continues. Trump confirmed that he would meet President Xi in South Korea soon, signaling that high-level dialogue remains on the table.

"We have a very good relationship; we are going to be meeting in South Korea in a couple of weeks... I think when we finish our meetings, China and I will have a really fair and really great trade deal together," Trump said, expressing optimism that an agreement would benefit both nations and global markets.

His warning to Beijing comes just days after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed that American and Chinese officials are scheduled to hold trade discussions in Malaysia this week. Reports also suggested that Trump had briefly mulled canceling his upcoming meeting with Xi, which would have been their first face-to-face encounter since his return to the White House.

(With inputs from agencies)