Cryptocurrency Price Today (December 23): Bitcoin Dips Below $88,000, CRV Jumps By 56%

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, dipped below the $88,000 mark early Tuesday. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — saw a mix of minor gains and dips across the board, as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 29 (Fear) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. Curve DAO Token (CRV) became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of over 5 percent. Audiera (BEAT) became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of over 20 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $2.95 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour jump of 1.78 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $87,432.27, registering a 24-hour dip of 1.88 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 79.65 lakh.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $2,961.24, marking a 24-hour loss of 2.34 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 2.71 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour dip of 0.90 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.1303. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 11.83.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour dip of 1.15 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $76.89. LTC price in India stood at Rs 6,947.51.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $1.88, seeing a 24-hour loss of 2.06 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 171.81.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $124.42, marking a 24-hour dip of 1.48 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 11,318.08.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (December 23)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Curve DAO Token (CRV)

Price: $0.375

24-hour gain: 5.16 percent

Tehter Gold (XAUt)

Price: $4,477.95

24-hour gain: 1.66 percent

PAX Gold (PAXG)

Price: $4,490.82

24-hour gain: 1.63 percent

OKB (OKB)

Price: $108.71

24-hour gain: 1 percent

Nexo (NEXO)

Price: $0.9324

24-hour gain: 0.40 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (December 23)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Audiera (BEAT)

Price: $3.64

24-hour loss: 20.80 percent

Midnight (NIGHT)

Price: $0.09119

24-hour loss: 14.87 percent

Pump.fun (PUMP)

Price: $0.001838

24-hour loss: 9.08 percent

Mantle (MNT)

Price: $1.07

24-hour loss: 8.27 percent

Monero (XMR)

Price: $440.63

24-hour loss: 7.86 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “Bitcoin briefly tested the $90,000 resistance before consolidating near $88,500, with underlying momentum remaining bullish. On-chain data shows strong accumulation, as more than 41,000 BTC left exchanges over the past two days, easing sell-side pressure. Ethereum is showing a similar setup, with exchange reserves dropping to a multi-year low of 16.2 million ETH. This tightening supply supports the case for a year-end rally. A decisive break above $90,000 would confirm buyer control and open the path toward $92,000.”

Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX, noted, “Over the past 24 hours, global macroeconomic signals have reinforced crypto's dual identity as both a risk-sensitive asset and an alternative monetary system. Rising currency volatility and renewed signals of potential central bank intervention highlight a structural weakness of fiat systems: their dependence on constant policy management. Each such reminder strengthens the long-term crypto narrative, particularly Bitcoin's role as a neutral, non-sovereign monetary network operating independently of political discretion or central bank credibility.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “BTC saw a pullback to $88K as traders reduced risk ahead of a large year-end options expiry, leading to profit-taking and defensive positioning. Thin liquidity amplified moves, pushing price below recent resistance near $90K. In the short term, BTC is likely to remain range-bound as markets wait for the expiry to pass. From a technical perspective, $88K remains an important support zone, while $90K acts as resistance. As long as support holds, the broader structure stays constructive, but volatility may remain elevated near term.”

Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus, said, “Bitcoin has slipped back below $88,000 to extend the same range-bound behavior that has defined the past few weeks. Price continues to oscillate between roughly $85,000 and $90,000, with rallies fading quickly and dips attracting only measured buying. The proximity of Friday’s record $28.5 billion BTC and ETH options expiry on Deribit is clearly influencing behavior, with traders reluctant to commit ahead of such a large event. Positioning suggests defense, not capitulation. Downside puts around $85,000 remain heavily populated, while upside enthusiasm above $95,000-$100,000 is still being capped.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “Bitcoin’s move toward the **$89,000–$90,000 zone, alongside Ethereum reclaiming the $3,000 level, reflects improving confidence across the digital asset market, supported by expectations of easier monetary conditions globally. That said, this is still a phase of consolidation rather than a confirmed breakout. Investors should stay focused on long-term fundamentals, avoid reacting to short-term price swings, and use this period to build exposure gradually to high-quality digital assets.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin, said, “Bitcoin and broader crypto markets drifted lower during U.S. Monday trading, with BTC slipping below $88,000 after briefly topping $90,000, while ETH fell back under $3,000. The weakness comes ahead of a record $28.5 billion Bitcoin and Ether options expiry on Deribit this Friday, representing over half of the exchange’s open interest. Bitcoin’s “max pain” level sits near $96,000, though heavy put interest around $85,000 may pressure prices. Despite the pullback, select crypto stocks like Hut 8, Coinbase, and Robinhood remain relatively resilient, reflecting selective investor confidence amid near-term caution.”

CoinDCX Research Team noted, “After a brief upswing, the Bitcoin price has begun to consolidate above gains, while the volume remains below the average range. Meanwhile, the Ethereum price has marginally plunged below $3,000, while XRP trades around $1.89, Solana around $125, and Dogecoin at $0.1323. Humanity Protocol leads the top gainers with over a 37% jump, followed by Curve DAO at 6.52% and XDC Network at 4.79%. On the other hand, Audiera plunges by over 17%, followed by Midnight by 13.33% and Canton by 11.21%. The global market cap currently sits above $3 trillion, while the fear and greed index is at 29, suggesting the sentiment is under fear.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.