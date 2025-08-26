Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, dipped below the $111k mark early Monday, continuing to see a downward trend. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — landed in the red across the board as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 43 (Neutral) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. Tether Gold (XAUt) became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 1 percent. FARTCOIN, on the other hand, became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of over 18 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $3.79 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour dip of 3.46 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $110,252.99, registering a 24-hour dip of 2.06 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 98.60 lakh.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $4,447.31, marking a 24-hour loss of 5.55 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 4.12 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour dip of 7.20 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.2113. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 20.06.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour loss of 4.65 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $110.56. LTC price in India stood at Rs 10,180.23.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $2.91, seeing a 24-hour dip of 2.83 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 262.89.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $188.80, marking a 24-hour loss of 8.52 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 18,405.96.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (August 26)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Tether Gold (XAUt)

Price: $3,373.98

24-hour loss: 0.32 percent

PAX Gold (PAXG)

Price: $3,365.21

24-hour gain: 0.24 percent

Cronos (CRO)

Price: $0.16

24-hour gain: 0.23 percent

Theta Network (THETA)

Price: $0.8529

24-hour gain: 3.13 percent

Monero (XMR)

Price: $277.66

24-hour gain: 2.91 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (August 26)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Fartcoin (FARTCOIN)

Price: $0.7821

24-hour loss: 18.27 percent

Curve DAO Token (CRV)

Price: $0.7784

24-hour loss: 12.68 percent

dogwifhat (WIF)

Price: $0.7715

24-hour loss: 11.88 percent

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU)

Price: $0.03012

24-hour loss: 10.66 percent

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL)

Price: $1.14

24-hour loss: 10.64 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “Bitcoin is trading at $110,000 as bulls attempt to regain control. The current consolidation was triggered by dormant whale migration from BTC to ETH, leading to about $640 million in liquidations across the market. Despite this, Bitcoin futures open interest climbed to an all-time high, up 13% from two weeks earlier. Meanwhile, institutions such as Strategy are buying the dip, accumulating about 3,081 BTC. This increase in trading activity could help Bitcoin to break above the immediate resistance level of $112,500. On the downside, BTC could test the $105,000 support before a relief rally.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “Crypto markets experienced renewed sell-off pressures today after a volatile weekend, driven by a dramatic whale-induced flash crash and surging investor rotation into Ethereum. A whale’s offload of approximately 24,000 BTC triggered abrupt liquidations—over $550 million across leveraged positions—with Bitcoin plunging from above $117K to levels near $110K, failing to cling to the earlier dovish Powell-fueled momentum. Meanwhile, Ethereum briefly peaked at an all-time high near $4,900, lifted by institutional demand and ETF flows—August has seen $2.5 billion in ETF inflows into Ether alone, even as Bitcoin funds suffered outflows.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “The $200 billion wipeout across crypto markets reflects how quickly sentiment can reverse. Bitcoin’s drop to a 6-week low highlights the outsized impact of whale movements and shifting macro cues. Holding above key support levels will be critical now—especially as institutional interest remains a stabilizing force in the long term.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin, said, “Bitcoin's price today hovers around $110,000 after a sudden drop triggered by a whale unloading 24,000 BTC, sparking market-wide liquidations. Despite short-term bearish momentum, fundamentals remain strong. Institutional giants like Strategy Inc. continue accumulating BTC, and public companies now hold nearly 1 million coins, tightening supply. Analysts project a prolonged bull market, possibly driving Bitcoin toward $200K within a year. Technically, BTC broke below its 50-day moving average, signaling caution. Yet, scarcity, ETFs, and macro trends fuel long-term optimism. This blend of volatility and structural strength makes Bitcoin’s current phase uniquely poised for both risk and transformative opportunity.”

Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin, said, “The crypto market is navigating a sharp reset after a weekend flash crash triggered by whale-driven selling. Bitcoin is struggling to reclaim momentum, consolidating in the $110K–$112K range, while Ethereum has pulled back after touching fresh record highs. Despite short-term volatility, institutional flows into altcoins and treasury-led accumulation of Bitcoin point toward an evolving market structure. Traders remain cautious near critical support levels, but long-term optimism, fuelled by supply constraints and utility-driven projects, keeps the bullish narrative intact.”

CoinDCX Research Team noted, “Bitcoin breaks down below the crucial support at $110,000, posing a threst to the upcoming bullish cycle. With this, the top altcoins like Ethereum, XRP, Solana, Dogecoin & Cardano experience massive pullback. Besides, BinanceCoin is trying hard to withstand the bearish pressure. While the top gainers include Tether Gold & PAX Gold with negligible rise, Fartcoin leads the losers with over 20% drop followed by Curve DAO Token with over 14% plunge, Pudgy Penguins with 13.5%, dogwifhat & Jupiter by over 12% each and Solana, OKB, Gala, Bonk & Chainlink by over 11%.”

Parth Shrivastava, Head of Quant, 9Point Capital Research Team, said, “Bitcoin faces short-term downside pressures, with a potential dip likely in the coming sessions. At 9PC, we view this as a healthy pullback within an ongoing bullish structure. Mid-term fundamentals remain strong, supported by robust ETF flows and resilient on-chain activity. Investors may consider using corrections as strategic accumulation opportunities ahead of the next potential upside expansion.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.