Gold Price Today In Kolkata: Rates Surge Amid Global Market Trends

Gold prices saw an upward movement in Kolkata on Tuesday as the precious metal continues to attract investor interest amid global economic uncertainties. For the day, 22-karat gold in the city is priced at Rs 9,355 per gram, while 24-karat gold, often referred to as 999 gold, is available at Rs 10,206 per gram. The increase reflects a broader surge in domestic prices, mirroring global trends and a weaker rupee against the US dollar.

India, being the second-largest consumer of gold after China, relies heavily on imports to meet domestic demand, with recycled gold contributing only a minor share. Given that gold is internationally priced in US dollars, any fluctuation in the rupee-dollar exchange rate directly influences local prices. Furthermore, retail gold rates are shaped by a layered tax structure comprising import duties, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and state-level levies, all of which contribute to the final price for consumers.

Cultural Significance and Market Drivers

Gold holds deep cultural and financial importance in India. It is considered a traditional investment, a reliable hedge during inflation, and a key asset for long-term wealth preservation. However, prices remain sensitive to multiple factors beyond local demand. International developments such as changes in US monetary policy, bond yields, and overall market sentiment have a significant bearing on gold valuations in India. Recent expectations of a potential Federal Reserve rate cut, coupled with geopolitical concerns, have added to bullish momentum for the metal.

In Kolkata, traders suggest that strong festival demand, combined with these global cues, has contributed to today’s price movement. Moreover, analysts note that persistently low crude oil prices and hopes of trade policy stability could keep sentiment supportive for gold buyers in the near term.

Gold Prices Across Other Major Cities

For comparison, gold rates in other key Indian cities stand as follows: In Delhi, 22-karat gold is priced at Rs 9,370 per gram and 24-karat at Rs 10,221 per gram. Mumbai and Bengaluru share similar prices at Rs 9,355 for 22-karat and Rs 10,206 for 24-karat. In Lucknow, the rates match Delhi’s levels, while Ahmedabad records 22-karat gold at Rs 9,360 per gram and 24-karat at Rs 10,211 per gram.

As markets remain volatile and economic headwinds persist, experts believe gold will continue to serve as a safe haven, making it a preferred choice for investors and households alike.