Chennai Gold Prices Rise Amid Trade Uncertainty And Global Cues

Gold prices edged higher in Chennai on Tuesday, reflecting a combination of local buying interest and international market trends. The latest rates show 22-karat gold trading at Rs 9,355 per gram, while 24-karat gold (999 gold) stands at Rs 10,206 per gram. Analysts attribute this surge to a softer US dollar and investor optimism in the wake of global economic uncertainties.

India’s reliance on imported gold makes its prices particularly vulnerable to fluctuations in global markets. As the yellow metal is traded internationally in US dollars, any change in the rupee-dollar exchange rate quickly impacts local costs. Additionally, India’s tax regime, including import duties, GST, and state-specific levies, further adds layers to retail pricing.

Why Gold Remains a Preferred Asset

Gold is more than just a commodity in India—it’s an integral part of cultural traditions and a trusted investment vehicle. From weddings to festivals, demand for gold remains strong, irrespective of price swings. Moreover, during periods of inflation or financial instability, the metal is viewed as a dependable hedge against risk.

Experts note that global factors, such as Federal Reserve policies, international trade dynamics, and movements in bond yields, also play a critical role in shaping domestic prices. Currently, expectations of interest rate cuts in the US and subdued crude oil prices are helping sustain positive sentiment in the gold market.

Rates in Other Cities and Market Outlook

While Chennai saw gold priced at Rs 9,355 for 22-karat and Rs 10,206 for 24-karat today, other metropolitan cities registered slight variations. Delhi reported Rs 9,370 per gram for 22-karat and Rs 10,221 for 24-karat, while Ahmedabad recorded 22-karat gold at Rs 9,360 per gram. In Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, the figures mirrored Chennai’s pricing.

Market experts believe that as global uncertainties persist and domestic consumption stays robust, gold could maintain its upward trajectory in the coming days. With the festive season approaching, jewellers anticipate strong buying activity, which may further bolster prices.