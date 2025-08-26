Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceChennai Gold Prices Rise Amid Trade Uncertainty And Global Cues

Chennai Gold Prices Rise Amid Trade Uncertainty And Global Cues

Experts note that global factors, such as Federal Reserve policies, international trade dynamics, and movements in bond yields, also play a critical role in shaping domestic prices.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 26 Aug 2025 10:48 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Gold prices edged higher in Chennai on Tuesday, reflecting a combination of local buying interest and international market trends. The latest rates show 22-karat gold trading at Rs 9,355 per gram, while 24-karat gold (999 gold) stands at Rs 10,206 per gram. Analysts attribute this surge to a softer US dollar and investor optimism in the wake of global economic uncertainties.

India’s reliance on imported gold makes its prices particularly vulnerable to fluctuations in global markets. As the yellow metal is traded internationally in US dollars, any change in the rupee-dollar exchange rate quickly impacts local costs. Additionally, India’s tax regime, including import duties, GST, and state-specific levies, further adds layers to retail pricing.

Why Gold Remains a Preferred Asset

Gold is more than just a commodity in India—it’s an integral part of cultural traditions and a trusted investment vehicle. From weddings to festivals, demand for gold remains strong, irrespective of price swings. Moreover, during periods of inflation or financial instability, the metal is viewed as a dependable hedge against risk.

Experts note that global factors, such as Federal Reserve policies, international trade dynamics, and movements in bond yields, also play a critical role in shaping domestic prices. Currently, expectations of interest rate cuts in the US and subdued crude oil prices are helping sustain positive sentiment in the gold market.

Rates in Other Cities and Market Outlook

While Chennai saw gold priced at Rs 9,355 for 22-karat and Rs 10,206 for 24-karat today, other metropolitan cities registered slight variations. Delhi reported Rs 9,370 per gram for 22-karat and Rs 10,221 for 24-karat, while Ahmedabad recorded 22-karat gold at Rs 9,360 per gram. In Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, the figures mirrored Chennai’s pricing.

Market experts believe that as global uncertainties persist and domestic consumption stays robust, gold could maintain its upward trajectory in the coming days. With the festive season approaching, jewellers anticipate strong buying activity, which may further bolster prices.

Also read
Published at : 26 Aug 2025 10:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price In Chennai Today Chennai Gold Rates
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
ED Raids AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj’s Home In Rs 5,590-Cr Hospital Scam Probe
ED Raids AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj’s Home In Rs 5,590-Cr Hospital Scam Probe
World
'It'll Destroy China': Trump Warns Of Playing 'Some Cards' After A Fresh 200% Tariff Threat
'It'll Destroy China': Trump Warns Of Playing 'Some Cards' After A Fresh 200% Tariff Threat
Television
Awez Darbar Reveals Being Cheated By Ex, Says ‘Jitne Dost The Sabke Saath Mein…’ On Bigg Boss 19
Awez Darbar Reveals Being Cheated By Ex, Says ‘Jitne Dost The Sabke Saath Mein…’ On Bigg Boss 19
India
Man Stuffs Explosives In Lover's Mouth, Blows Her Up In Another Shocker From Karnataka
Man Stuffs Explosives In Lover's Mouth, Blows Her Up In Another Shocker From Karnataka
Advertisement

Videos

Mahadangal: Is Justice Political? Opposition Claims BJP’s Selective Targeting | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Rahul Gandhi Once Opposed Lalu’s Relief Ordinance, Now Shares Stage | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Indian Industries Respond to U.S. Trade Pressure with Strategic Planning | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Delhi Metro Travel Gets Costlier As Fares Revised After 8 Years
Big Debate: BJP’s VP Pick, Resignation Row And Naxal Legacy Spark Political Storm
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why India’s Cities Need Water-Wise Urban Planning Before It’s Too Late
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget