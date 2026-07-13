OPINION | Crypto Market Has Changed. Investors Need To Change Too

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Focus on AI infrastructure, supply dynamics, and macroeconomic influences for success.

For years, crypto investors were rewarded for being early. In 2026, they may be rewarded for being selective instead. The market has become too large, too interconnected, and too specialised for a one-size-fits-all approach. This is no longer simply a market of coins. It is increasingly an ecosystem of treasuries, payment rails, tokenised assets, and infrastructure networks. Investors who continue to ask only, “Which token will rise next?” may be missing the bigger opportunity.

BTC Treasury Companies

The first trend worth watching is the rise of Bitcoin treasury companies. Today, about 188 entities collectively hold roughly 1.9 million BTC, representing about 9 per cent of Bitcoin’s total supply. Strategy alone holds approximately 844,000 BTC, while Japan’s Metaplanet has publicly targeted 100,000 BTC by the end of 2026.

Investors should not simply copy these companies, but they should understand the model. A new category of investment is emerging: equity wrappers around Bitcoin. The question investors must ask is whether they want direct exposure to Bitcoin or to companies whose fortunes are increasingly tied to Bitcoin.

ALSO READ: ITR Filing 2026: Crypto Investors, Ask Yourself These 8 Key Questions Before You Click 'Submit’



The 'Stable' Trend

The second trend is stablecoins, which are quietly evolving into crypto's most practical product. Their market capitalisation is approaching $300 billion, and their use cases are expanding well beyond trading. Visa, Stripe, and PayPal are all building stablecoin capabilities because cross-border payments remain slow, fragmented, and expensive.

Investors should therefore pay less attention to which stablecoin is winning and more attention to the ecosystems likely to benefit if stablecoins become the internet’s settlement layer.

Tokenised RWAs

Third, tokenisation may become one of the defining stories of the next few years. The market for tokenised real-world assets has grown to roughly $27 billion, with tokenised US Treasuries accounting for about $15 billion and private credit crossing $6 billion. Investors often ask when traditional finance will adopt blockchain.

The better question may be whether traditional finance is already doing so. Tokenisation converts familiar assets into blockchain-native ones. Investors should therefore watch the platforms, custody providers, and chains that enable this transition rather than searching for another speculative coin.

Look For Real AI, Not Labels

Artificial intelligence also deserves a place in the conversation, but with an important caveat. Investors should resist buying every token carrying an AI label. The real opportunities may lie in projects addressing AI’s biggest bottlenecks: compute, data, and distribution.

Projects such as Bittensor, Render, and Artificial Superintelligence Alliance deserve attention not because they are fashionable but because they are trying to build infrastructure around those constraints. In every technology cycle, infrastructure often outlasts excitement.

ALSO READ: Bitcoin Investors Are Making A Quiet Move That Could Change Crypto Forever

Important Lessons

Investors should also become students of supply. According to Glassnode, more than 60 percent of Bitcoin supply has not moved for at least one year, nearly 32 per cent has remained dormant for more than five years, and only about 15 per cent remains on exchanges. These figures suggest that a growing share of Bitcoin is being held by investors with long horizons. Investors should therefore start monitoring exchange balances and long-term holder supply alongside price itself. A market with a shrinking liquid supply can react sharply when fresh demand enters.



Finally, macroeconomics is no longer optional. Earlier in 2026, Bitcoin corrected from around $90,000 into the $60,000-$70,000 range while US Bitcoin ETFs simultaneously experienced roughly $2.6 billion in outflows. Inflation reports, Federal Reserve decisions, and labour-market data now influence crypto as much as blockchain upgrades do. Investors who still treat digital assets as a separate financial universe risk reacting too late.

There is one common thread running through all these trends. Crypto investing is becoming less about prediction and more about positioning. Five years ago, investors could afford to be broad and opportunistic. In 2026, they may have to become more deliberate. That means distinguishing between reserve assets, settlement infrastructure, tokenised finance, and speculative assets instead of treating the entire market as one trade.

Perhaps that is the biggest lesson of all. Crypto is no longer asking investors to understand one thing. It is asking them to understand relationships: between Bitcoin and corporate treasuries, between stablecoins and payments, between tokenisation and traditional finance, between AI and infrastructure, and between supply and price. Those relationships, rather than the next viral token, may ultimately define the winners of this cycle.

(The author is the CEO of Giottus)

Disclaimer: The opinions, beliefs, and views expressed by the various authors and forum participants on this website are personal and do not reflect the opinions, beliefs, and views of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd.

