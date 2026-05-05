Crypto Isn't Replacing Stocks Yet: Why It's Becoming A Small But Powerful Portfolio Bet

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Crypto remains a small asset class, less than 3% globally.

Bitcoin offers high returns but with significant volatility.

Institutional crypto flows are inconsistent, influenced by macro signals.

Crypto is now a recognized portfolio allocation, not a replacement.

The debate over whether crypto should replace traditional assets is often framed as a binary choice. The numbers suggest otherwise. As of April 2026, the total market capitalisation of crypto assets is in the $2.3-$2.7 trillion range. That is less than 3 per cent of global financial assets. The global equity market is worth over $105 trillion, as per World Bank estimates.



The question is no longer whether crypto will displace traditional assets. It is about what role it can realistically play within portfolios that are still overwhelmingly dominated by equities, bonds, and gold.

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Not A Replacement Asset

Performance is the first reason the debate persists. Bitcoin has delivered a 5-year compounded annual return in the 50-60 per cent range. (The returns are hugely dependent on the entry point in the cycle). That compares with roughly 12-15 per cent for the S&P 500 and about 8-10 per cent for gold over a similar period. But these returns come with structural volatility.

Bitcoin’s drawdown in 2022 was close to 75 per cent from peak to trough. Even in the current cycle, it has traded in a broad $60,000-$72,000 range. So, this is not a replacement asset. It is a high-return, high-variance allocation that behaves very differently from traditional stores of value.

Institutional participation has added legitimacy. However, the data shows that it is still conditional. Since the approval of spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the United States in January 2024, cumulative assets under management have moved into the $90 billion-$110 billion range (mostly led by products from firms such as BlackRock). Yet the flow pattern remains inconsistent.

On April 6, net inflows were about $471.4 million. A day later, on April 7, this reversed to outflows of roughly $159.1 million. This alternation is not a trivial detail. It indicates that institutional capital is responding to macro signals rather than building positions in a steady and conviction-driven manner.

Macro Linkage

That macro linkage is now difficult to ignore. Bitcoin’s rolling correlation with US technology equities has ranged between 0.3 and 0.6 in recent quarters. Moves in the US dollar index, which has traded around the 98-101 band, continue to influence risk appetite. The transmission is visible in recent events.

On April 8, Brent crude fell by about 14-16 per cent to the $91-$94 range following a geopolitical pause. That eased near-term inflation expectations. In parallel, market-implied probabilities of the US Federal Reserve holding rates steady declined from about 77 per cent to nearly 53 per cent. Crypto markets moved in tandem with these shifts. This is no longer an isolated asset class. It is part of the global liquidity cycle.

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Observable Metrics

At the same time, crypto retains structural features that do not exist in traditional markets. On-chain data provides a transparent view of investor positioning. Bitcoin’s realised price, or the average cost basis of all coins, is estimated in the $54,000-$55,000 range. The so-called ‘true market mean’ sits higher, around $75,000-$78,000.

Current spot prices below that level suggest that the market is still in a recovery phase rather than full expansion. Supply in profit is about 60-65 per cent. That is above capitulation levels but below the 70-75 per cent range typically associated with late-cycle exuberance. These are not theoretical constructs. They are observable metrics that allow investors to track behaviour in real time.

Portfolio Construction

The implication for portfolio construction is straightforward. Crypto is being integrated into mainstream finance within defined limits. Institutional frameworks typically recommend allocations of 1-3 per cent for conservative portfolios and up to 5-10 per cent for more aggressive mandates.

This compares with 5-15 per cent allocations to gold and 30-60 per cent exposure to bonds in traditional models. The gap reflects risk and not skepticism. Crypto’s volatility, which can be three to five times that of equities, constrains its weight even when long-term returns are attractive.

Shift In Investment Patterns

In India, investor behaviour is also evolving within these constraints. Large platforms such as Giottus now serve more than 1 million users and list over 350 assets. The shift is visible in how portfolios are managed. Trading is increasingly event-driven. Users are separating long-term spot accumulation from short-term futures strategies. The tax framework, which imposes a 30 per cent levy on gains and a 1 per cent tax deducted at source on transactions, has reduced casual participation.

What remains is a more deliberate user base that responds to macro signals, price levels and regulatory clarity. Also, deliberate users focus on fundamentals and are not really carried away by short-term rallies or news-cycle reactions.

So, is the portfolio allocation debate over? The data does not support that conclusion. Crypto remains a small fraction of global assets at under 3 per cent. Institutional flows, while significant, are inconsistent. Correlations with equities and macro variables are non-zero. Volatility remains structurally elevated. So, crypto has moved from the periphery of finance into a recognised allocation sleeve. It is noteworthy that large companies and institutions are adding BTC to their balance sheets.

It is no longer dismissed as a fringe experiment. At the same time, it has not replaced traditional assets as a core holding. The emerging consensus is more nuanced. Crypto belongs in portfolios. However, it is calibrated in proportions and is guided by macro conditions and risk tolerance. The real question is no longer whether to allocate. It is how much to allocate, at what levels, and with what discipline.

(The author is the CEO of Giottus Crypto Platform)

Disclaimer: The opinions, beliefs, and views expressed by the various authors and forum participants on this website are personal and do not reflect the opinions, beliefs, and views of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.