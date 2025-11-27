Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessGold Price In Chennai Today: Market Softens As Global Cues Weigh On Bullion

Gold Price In Chennai Today: Market Softens As Global Cues Weigh On Bullion

Because gold is traded globally in US dollars, any variation in the rupee’s strength has a direct bearing on the price paid by Indian consumers.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 27 Nov 2025 02:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India’s position as the world’s second-largest gold consumer ensures that domestic prices remain closely aligned with global trends. Despite efforts to push organised recycling and expand formal gold collection systems, recycled metal continues to make up only a modest portion of India’s total supply. This leaves the country heavily reliant on imports, causing local markets to react swiftly to fluctuations in global rates and the value of the rupee. With gold prices slipping on Thursday, buyers in Chennai are once again assessing the evolving dynamics shaping the bullion trade.

Global Trends and Rupee Movements Influence Local Rates

Because gold is traded globally in US dollars, any variation in the rupee’s strength has a direct bearing on the price paid by Indian consumers. A softer rupee raises the import cost of bullion, making gold more expensive domestically. International spot prices, meanwhile, are influenced by broader economic forces, from changes in US bond yields and central bank decisions to shifting investor appetite for safe-haven assets. These factors collectively determine global gold trends, which eventually feed into India’s market.

On Thursday, gold prices edged lower as investors digested mixed economic signals from major economies. This downward trend was reflected across Indian cities as well, including Chennai.

Chennai Gold Rates Today

In Chennai, the price of 24-karat (999 purity) gold stands at Rs 12,840 per gram. For 22-karat gold, the rate is Rs 11,770 per gram. These prices mirror the broader downward movement in bullion observed across the country.

Here’s how Chennai compares with other key cities today:

Delhi: Rs 12,790 (24K); Rs 11,725 (22K)

Bengaluru: Rs 12,775 (24K); Rs 11,710 (22K)

Mumbai: Rs 12,775 (24K); Rs 11,710 (22K)

Pune: Rs 12,775 (24K); Rs 11,710 (22K)

Kolkata: Rs 12,775 (24K); Rs 11,710 (22K)

Ahmedabad: Rs 12,780 (24K); Rs 11,715 (22K)

Hyderabad: Rs 12,775 (24K); Rs 11,710 (22K)

Indore: Rs 12,780 (24K); Rs 11,715 (22K)

Lucknow: Rs 12,790 (24K); Rs 11,725 (22K)

What’s Driving Chennai’s Gold Demand?

As economic uncertainty persists and equity markets witness intermittent volatility, gold remains a preferred avenue for long-term wealth preservation among Chennai’s investors. With ongoing global trade tensions and fluctuating financial indicators, bullion continues to play a significant role in portfolio diversification for households and investors in the city.

Also read
Published at : 27 Nov 2025 02:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price In Chennai Today Chennai Gold Rates
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'CIA, Mossad ‘Plotted Congress’ 2014 Election Defeat’, Claims Maharashtra Leader Kumar Ketkar
'CIA, Mossad ‘Plotted Congress’ 2014 Election Defeat’, Claims Maharashtra Leader Kumar Ketkar
Cricket
Amid Chat Controversy, Palash Muchhal's Video With Hardik Pandya's Ex-Wife Goes Viral
Palash Muchhal's Video With Hardik Pandya's Ex-Wife Goes Viral
Technology
Illegal Mobile Factory Busted In Delhi: Police Seize 1,826 Phones & IMEI Tampering Software
Illegal Mobile Factory Busted In Delhi: Police Seize 1,826 Phones & IMEI Tampering Software
News
CITES Meeting Backs India, Says No Case Against Vantara Under Wildlife Import Rules
CITES Meeting Backs India, Says No Case Against Vantara Under Wildlife Import Rules
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Five Killed After Car Plunges Into Canal in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri
Constitution Day:
Delhi Car Blast: NIA Tracks Umar’s i20 Trail After Escape From Module
Breaking: Bollywood Names Surface in ₹252-Crore MD Drug Nexus; Police Probe Claims of International Links
Breaking: Major Drug Nexus Exposed as Key Accused Names Bollywood Figures in Ongoing Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
OPINION | Celebrating Bharat’s 76th Samvidhan Diwas
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget