Budget Day Trading: Why Markets Will Be Open This Sunday

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Each year, the presentation of the Union Budget raises a familiar question among investors and traders: why does the stock market open even when Budget Day falls on a weekend? In 2026, that question is especially relevant as the Budget is scheduled for Sunday, February 1.

Despite it being a non-working day, Indian stock markets will remain open on February 1, 2026. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) have announced a special trading session to coincide with the presentation of the Union Budget.

Why A Sunday Trading Session Is Necessary

The Union Budget is one of the most closely watched economic events of the year, outlining the government’s plans on taxation, spending, fiscal discipline and economic growth. These decisions have an immediate and direct impact on companies, sectors and overall market sentiment.

Keeping markets open on a Sunday ensures that investors can respond to Budget announcements in real time. If trading were deferred to the next working day, reactions would be delayed, uncertainty would build, and volatility could intensify once markets reopened.

An open market on Budget Day allows for smooth absorption of information and transparent price discovery.

Special Trading Session On February 1

Although February 1, 2026 falls on a Sunday, trading will take place through a special session announced by the exchanges. Market timings are expected to follow regular hours, with trading scheduled from 9:15 am to 3:30 pm.

All major segments will remain operational during the session, including equities, derivatives such as futures and options, currency derivatives and the commodity market, including MCX. This ensures uninterrupted access across markets despite the weekend.

How Budget Announcements Move Markets

Stock markets are forward-looking and react to expectations about future growth and profitability. Budget proposals influence these expectations through tax changes, government spending priorities, subsidy allocations and fiscal deficit targets.

Market movements on Budget Day are shaped not just by what is announced, but by how those announcements compare with expectations. Even a budget viewed as positive can trigger short-term selling if it falls short of market hopes, contributing to sharp intra-day swings.

What Investors Should Focus On

Instead of reacting to immediate headlines, investors typically track specific policy signals. Changes in personal and corporate tax rates affect consumption and earnings, while capital expenditure allocations indicate long-term growth intent. Fiscal deficit targets influence interest rates and bond yields.

Sector-specific incentives, subsidies and capital market-related proposals, including any changes to securities taxes or compliance norms, also tend to drive stock-specific movements.

Volatility Is A Normal Feature

Budget Day is usually among the most volatile sessions of the year. Markets often react sharply during and immediately after the finance minister’s speech as traders respond to headline announcements.

Some early moves may reverse once the finer details are analysed, with clearer trends emerging over subsequent sessions. Heightened volatility on Budget Day is therefore expected, especially during a special Sunday session.

Should Investors Trade On A Budget Sunday?

Trading on Budget Day carries higher risk due to sudden price swings. While short-term traders may find opportunities, reversals are common. Long-term investors generally focus on how policy changes affect business fundamentals rather than reacting instantly to announcements.

Maintaining discipline and avoiding emotional decisions is particularly important during such sessions.

The Bottom Line

Indian stock markets will be open on Sunday, February 1, 2026, because of a special trading session announced by the NSE and BSE to coincide with the Union Budget. Trading will take place across all major segments during normal market hours.

The decision to open markets on a Sunday reflects the importance of the Budget and the need for real-time price discovery. Investors who remain focused on fundamentals and long-term implications are better equipped to navigate the volatility that typically accompanies Budget Day.