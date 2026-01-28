Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Prices Today (Jan 28) Break The Roof, Check 22K And 24K Rates In Your City

Gold Prices Today (Jan 28) Break The Roof, Check 22K And 24K Rates In Your City

Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat & 18K gold price today (Jan 28) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 28 Jan 2026 02:49 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold prices climbed to a fresh record on Wednesday, tracking a sharp rally in silver and supported by a weaker US dollar and strong safe-haven demand.

Gold futures also witnessed strong buying interest. MCX gold February contracts rose Rs 4,730, or 3 per cent, to touch a fresh lifetime high of Rs 1,62,429 per 10 grams.

Analysts said bullion prices continued their upward momentum amid a sharp fall in the US dollar, heightened geopolitical tensions and sustained investor demand for safe-haven assets.

Gold prices overseas mirrored the rally. Comex gold futures for February delivery rose USD 168.5, or 3.31 per cent, to a new record of USD 5,251.1 per ounce.

Gold crossed the $5,200 mark for the first time after gaining more than 3 per cent in early trade, as the dollar slipped to near four-year lows amid ongoing geopolitical concerns and ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision, said Manav Modi, Commodities Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Modi said the US dollar was facing a crisis of confidence after President Donald Trump remarked that the currency’s value is “great,” triggering further selling pressure and lifting bullion prices.

On the macro front, US data showed consumer confidence fell to its lowest level in over 11 years in January, weighed down by concerns over a softening labour market and elevated prices. Trump also said he would soon announce his nominee for the next US central bank chief and predicted interest rates would fall once the new chair takes charge.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India  rallied, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest rise.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Jan 28

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,530

22 Karat- 15,155

18 Karat- 12,403

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 16,734

22 Karat- 15,330

18 Karat- 12,785

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,517

22 Karat- 15,140

18 Karat- 12,388

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,517

22 Karat- 15,140

18 Karat- 12,388

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,517

22 Karat- 15,140

18 Karat- 12,388

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,517

22 Karat- 15,140

18 Karat- 12,388

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 16,517 15,140 12,388
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 16,520 15,145 12,393
Gold Rate in Indore 16,520 15,145 12,393
Gold Rate in Lucknow 16,530 15,155 12,403
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 16,734 15,330 12,785
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 16,517 15,140 12,388
Gold Rate in Mysore 16,517 15,140 12,388
Gold Rate in Kanpur 16,530 15,155 12,403
Gold Rate in Salem 16,734 15,330 12.785
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 16,517 15,140 12,388
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 16,517 15,140 12,388
Gold Rate in Patna 16,520 15,145 12,393

To check Silver price in India today, click here.

Related Video

Union Budget 2025: Arvind Kejriwal lists the shortcomings of the Modi government's budget | ABP News | AAP

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold prices reach a new record high?

Gold prices climbed due to a sharp rally in silver, a weaker US dollar, and strong safe-haven demand amid heightened geopolitical tensions.

What caused the US dollar to weaken, affecting gold prices?

The US dollar faced a crisis of confidence after President Trump's remarks about its value, triggering selling pressure and lifting gold prices.

How did US economic data influence gold prices?

Falling US consumer confidence and concerns over the labor market and elevated prices contributed to the weakening dollar and supported gold's upward momentum.

What were the gold prices in major Indian cities on January 28th?

Gold prices varied slightly across cities, with 24-karat gold per gram ranging from approximately Rs 16,517 to Rs 16,734, and 22-karat gold from Rs 15,140 to Rs 15,330.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 28 Jan 2026 02:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price In Delhi Gold Price Today Gold Rate In Bangalore Gold Price In Mumbai Chennai Gold Price Today Kolkata Gold Price 22 Carat Gold Price Today 24 Carat Gold Rate 18 Carat Gold Price Hyderabad Gold Rate
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Narrow Escape For Former Punjab Dy CM After Air India Landing Scare
Narrow Escape For Former Punjab Dy CM After Air India Landing Scare
India
'Ajit Pawar Wanted To Leave BJP...': Mamata Banerjee Hints Conspiracy In Fatal Plane Crash
'Ajit Pawar Wanted To Leave BJP...': Mamata Banerjee Hints Conspiracy In Fatal Plane Crash
India
Will Budget Date Be Changed After Ajit Pawar's Death? This Happens If National Mourning Is Declared 
Will Budget Date Be Changed After Ajit Pawar's Death?
Cities
Six Private Schools In Gurugram Receive Bomb Threat Emails
Six Private Schools In Gurugram Receive Bomb Threat Emails
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: CCTV Footage Shows Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crash with Fireball, No Survivors in Baramati
Mumbai News: Massive Public Gather for Ajit Pawar’s Last Journey in Baramati After Tragic Plane Crash
Breaking News: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Reacts to Tragic Passing of Ajit Pawar
Mumbai Breaking News: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dies in Plane Crash Near Baramati
Maharashtra Mourns: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Passes Away in Baramati Plane Crash, Nation in Shock
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Tushar Banerjee
Tushar BanerjeeVice President and Digital Editor
OPINION | India-EU FTA Is Less About Trade, More About Telling Washington The World Has Options
Opinion
Embed widget