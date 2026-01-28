Gold prices climbed due to a sharp rally in silver, a weaker US dollar, and strong safe-haven demand amid heightened geopolitical tensions.
Gold Prices Today (Jan 28) Break The Roof, Check 22K And 24K Rates In Your City
Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat & 18K gold price today (Jan 28) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.
24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold prices climbed to a fresh record on Wednesday, tracking a sharp rally in silver and supported by a weaker US dollar and strong safe-haven demand.
Gold futures also witnessed strong buying interest. MCX gold February contracts rose Rs 4,730, or 3 per cent, to touch a fresh lifetime high of Rs 1,62,429 per 10 grams.
Analysts said bullion prices continued their upward momentum amid a sharp fall in the US dollar, heightened geopolitical tensions and sustained investor demand for safe-haven assets.
Gold prices overseas mirrored the rally. Comex gold futures for February delivery rose USD 168.5, or 3.31 per cent, to a new record of USD 5,251.1 per ounce.
Gold crossed the $5,200 mark for the first time after gaining more than 3 per cent in early trade, as the dollar slipped to near four-year lows amid ongoing geopolitical concerns and ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision, said Manav Modi, Commodities Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.
Modi said the US dollar was facing a crisis of confidence after President Donald Trump remarked that the currency’s value is “great,” triggering further selling pressure and lifting bullion prices.
On the macro front, US data showed consumer confidence fell to its lowest level in over 11 years in January, weighed down by concerns over a softening labour market and elevated prices. Trump also said he would soon announce his nominee for the next US central bank chief and predicted interest rates would fall once the new chair takes charge.
Traders noted that Gold Rates in India rallied, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest rise.
Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Jan 28
24 Karat - 16,530
22 Karat- 15,155
18 Karat- 12,403
Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 16,734
22 Karat- 15,330
18 Karat- 12,785
Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 16,517
22 Karat- 15,140
18 Karat- 12,388
Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 16,517
22 Karat- 15,140
18 Karat- 12,388
Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 16,517
22 Karat- 15,140
18 Karat- 12,388
Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 16,517
22 Karat- 15,140
18 Karat- 12,388
Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|24k Gold Per Gram
|22k Gold Per Gram
|18k Gold Per Gram
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|16,517
|15,140
|12,388
|Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
|16,520
|15,145
|12,393
|Gold Rate in Indore
|16,520
|15,145
|12,393
|Gold Rate in Lucknow
|16,530
|15,155
|12,403
|Gold Rate in Coimbatore
|16,734
|15,330
|12,785
|Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar
|16,517
|15,140
|12,388
|Gold Rate in Mysore
|16,517
|15,140
|12,388
|Gold Rate in Kanpur
|16,530
|15,155
|12,403
|Gold Rate in Salem
|16,734
|15,330
|12.785
|Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
|16,517
|15,140
|12,388
|Gold Rate in Vijayawada
|16,517
|15,140
|12,388
|Gold Rate in Patna
|16,520
|15,145
|12,393
To check Silver price in India today, click here.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did gold prices reach a new record high?
What caused the US dollar to weaken, affecting gold prices?
The US dollar faced a crisis of confidence after President Trump's remarks about its value, triggering selling pressure and lifting gold prices.
How did US economic data influence gold prices?
Falling US consumer confidence and concerns over the labor market and elevated prices contributed to the weakening dollar and supported gold's upward momentum.
What were the gold prices in major Indian cities on January 28th?
Gold prices varied slightly across cities, with 24-karat gold per gram ranging from approximately Rs 16,517 to Rs 16,734, and 22-karat gold from Rs 15,140 to Rs 15,330.
