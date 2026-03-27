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HomeBusinessBrigade Enterprises Shares Jump Nearly 10% Despite Weak Market, Here’s Why

Brigade Enterprises Shares Jump Nearly 10% Despite Weak Market, Here’s Why

Shares of Brigade Enterprises surged nearly 10 per cent in early trade on Friday, defying a broader market decline, after the firm announced two residential project launches in Bengaluru.

By : Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) | Updated at : 27 Mar 2026 12:44 PM (IST)
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On Friday, March 27, 2026, Broader Markets opened on a negative note. The Nifty 50 was trading 1.17 per cent lower at Rs 23,033 on 09:40 AM. Despite the weak market tone, Brigade Enterprises' share price bucked the trend, surging 9.82 per cent to Rs 736.70, as the company announced two back-to-back residential project launches within 24 hours, together carrying a combined revenue potential of over Rs 1,800 crore.

Brigade Belvedere Rs 1,100 Crore Project Launched in East Bengaluru The first development came on March 25, 2026, when Brigade announced the launch of Brigade Belvedere, a residential project spread across 10.75 acres on Budigere Main Road, off Old Madras Road in East Bengaluru. This initial phase covers two of five planned towers and comprises 773 premium residential units with an estimated revenue potential exceeding Rs 1,100 crore.

The project offers 1, 2 and 3 BHK configurations with unit sizes ranging from 715 sq ft to over 2,013 sq ft.  The development is positioned close to major IT corridors, commercial hubs, reputed educational institutions and healthcare facilities, with proximity to high-street retail including Orion Uptown. The project features a 24,000 sq ft Grand Clubhouse complemented by an additional 6,000 sq ft of amenities.

Brigade Belvedere has also been committed to net zero carbon, in line with the company's broader target of being net zero by 2045. Brigade Lumina Rs 700 Crore Net Zero Carbon Project Launched in Northwest Bengaluru On March 26, 2026, Brigade announced the launch of Brigade Lumina, a net-zero carbon joint development project spread across 4.11 acres on Tumkur Main Road in the rapidly developing corridor of Northwest Bengaluru.

The project carries an estimated revenue potential of over Rs 700 crore and offers 2 and 3 BHK units ranging from approximately 1,100 to 1,800 sq ft. Each home is designed with large decks offering panoramic views and ample natural light.  The project is located a five-minute walk from the Manjunathanagara Metro Station on Namma Metro's operational Green Line, giving residents strong connectivity to office hubs, schools and healthcare facilities. Amenities include a 15,000 sq ft clubhouse, a futsal court, basketball practice court, pickleball court, swimming pool and jacuzzi with island seating, along with dedicated children's zones, a pet park and an outdoor gym.

Brigade Enterprises Management Commentary Commenting on Brigade Belvedere, Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director, Brigade Enterprises Limited, said, "Brigade has an extensive presence in this corridor of Bengaluru, with marquee projects including mixed-use developments in this area. Through this project, we will be setting further benchmarks for urban living in East Bengaluru. The Budigere and OMR micro markets are witnessing unprecedented growth due to improved infrastructure and connectivity. Our focus will continue to remain on delivering climate-resilient, technologically advanced homes that ensure long-term value for our customers. Brigade Belvedere is one more project in which we have committed to net zero carbon, and part of our organisation wide efforts to be Net Zero by 2045."

On Brigade Lumina, Pavitra Shankar added, "Northwest Bengaluru is one of the key focus areas for us, and the launch of Brigade Lumina underscores our commitment to delivering world-class Construction that responds to the evolving expectations of today's homebuyer while being inherently future-ready. There is an undersupply of premium developments in this corridor, and the metro connectivity of the project is one of its biggest selling points. With the integration of renewable energy, careful selection of materials, advanced water management and zero-waste systems, Brigade Lumina is designed as a Net Zero Carbon project to remain climate-resilient over the long term."

About Brigade Enterprises Limited Brigade Enterprises Limited, established in 1986, is one of India's leading property developers with close to four decades of experience across residential, office, retail, hospitality and education sectors. The company has developed landmark buildings and transformed skylines across Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and GIFT City. Share your thoughts in the comments below. 

(Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the combined revenue potential of the two new residential projects launched by Brigade Enterprises?

The two new residential projects, Brigade Belvedere and Brigade Lumina, together have a combined revenue potential of over Rs 1,800 crore.

Where is Brigade Belvedere located and what is its revenue potential?

Brigade Belvedere is located in East Bengaluru on Budigere Main Road and has an estimated revenue potential exceeding Rs 1,100 crore.

What is unique about the Brigade Lumina project?

Brigade Lumina is a net-zero carbon joint development project in Northwest Bengaluru with strong metro connectivity and integrated renewable energy systems.

When was Brigade Enterprises Limited established and what sectors does it operate in?

Brigade Enterprises Limited was established in 1986 and operates across residential, office, retail, hospitality, and education sectors.

About the author Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ)

Established in 1986, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) has a long-standing presence in India’s equity markets. DSIJ's approach reflects decades of observing market behaviour and business cycles. DSIJ aligns fundamental strength with price action, keeping timing and risk discipline at the core. Research follows a structured and considered approach, with capital preservation given equal importance as returns, for investors and traders seeking depth beyond short-term market noise. SEBI Registered Research Analyst (INH000006396).

 
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Published at : 27 Mar 2026 12:44 PM (IST)
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