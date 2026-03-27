IPL 2026: How Shane Warne's Family Will Receive Rs 450 Crore - Full Details

The late Australian cricket legend Shane Warne's family is set for a massive windfall of approximately INR 450-460 crore following the record-breaking sale of the IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR) in March 2026.

Here is a breakdown of why this is happening and how a decision made 18 years ago created this legacy:

The "One-Stop Shop" Deal (2008)

When IPL launched in 2008, Shane Warne was signed by Rajasthan Royals not just as a player, but as a captain, coach, and mentor. At the time, RR was the least expensive franchise, bought by Manoj Badale’s Emerging Media for just $67 million (₹560 crore to ₹565 crore).

Instead of a massive upfront salary, Shane Warne negotiated a unique "sweat equity" clause:

The Clause: Warne would receive a 0.75% ownership stake in the franchise for every year he played.

Tenure: He played four seasons (2008-2011), leading them to the inaugural title in 2008.

Result: By the time he retired from the IPL, he had accumulated a 3% equity stake in Rajasthan Royals team.

The 2026 Landmark Sale

In March 2026, Rajasthan Royals was sold to a US-based consortium led by tech entrepreneur Kal Somani, along with prominent investors like Rob Walton (Walmart heir) and the Hamp family (owners of the NFL's Detroit Lions).

Sale Valuation: RR franchise was valued at a staggering $1.63 billion (approx. INR 15,290 crore).

Growth: This represents a massive 2,300% increase from its original 2008 purchase price.

Since Shane Warne's estate still holds that 3% stake, the math is straightforward: 3% of $1.63 billion equals roughly $48.9 million; In Indian currency, this translates to INR 450-460 crore.

Who receives the money?

Shane Warne tragically passed away in March 2022. According to his will, the proceeds from his estate - which now includes this massive IPL windfall - will go to his three children (Brooke, Jackson, and Summer) and his former wife, Simone Callahan.

The deal is currently awaiting official approval from the BCCI. Once cleared, the transaction is expected to be finalized after the conclusion of the IPL 2026 season, at which point the family will be eligible to receive the funds.