Maruti, Mahindra Lead As Passenger Vehicle Deliveries Surge 19% In November

HomeBusinessMaruti, Mahindra Lead As Passenger Vehicle Deliveries Surge 19% In November

By : PTI | Updated at : 12 Dec 2025 01:59 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers increased 19 per cent year-on-year in November as demand remained robust post festive period, industry body SIAM said on Friday.

Total passenger vehicle sales stood at 4,12,405 units last month, up 18.7 per cent as compared with 3,47,522 units in the year-ago period.

Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India dispatched 1,70,971 units to dealers last month as compared with 1,41,312 units in the same month last year, an increase of 21 per cent.

Mahindra & Mahindra dispatched 56,336 units last month as compared with 46,222 units in the year-ago period, an increase of 22 per cent.

Hyundai Motor India billed 50,340 units to dealers, up 4 per cent as against 48,246 units in November last year.

Two wheeler dispatches to dealers rose 21 per cent year-on-year to 19,44,475 units in November as against 16,04,749 units in the same month last year, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said in a statement.

Scooter sales rose 29 per cent year-on-year to 7,35,753 units in November as against 5,68,580 units in the year-ago period.

Motorcycle dispatches on the other hand increased 17.5 per cent to 11,63,751 units last month as against 9,90,246 units in November 2024.

Moped sales, however, witnessed a dip of 2 per cent at 44,971 units last month as against 45,923 units in the year-ago period.

Total three wheeler sales rose 21 per cent year-on-year to 71,999 units in November.

"Following the festive demand and support from the government's progressive GST 2.0 reforms, the Indian auto industry continued with the sales momentum in November 2025," SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon stated.

Passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and three-wheelers marked the highest-ever sales of November in 2025, he added.

"Industry is optimistic that the continued supportive policy reforms and improved market sentiments, would continue this growth trajectory well into 2026," Menon stated. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Maruti Mahindra Auto Auto Sales Passenger Vehicle Sales Pv
