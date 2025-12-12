LIVE: 22K & 24K Gold Price In India Today (Dec 12) Per Gram

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





22K & 24K Gold Price Today: Gold edged higher in early Friday trade, while silver retreated as traders locked in profits following the metal’s sharp rally.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India jumped, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest rise.

The strong upward move in precious metals followed the US Federal Reserve’s decision to cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points and signal the possibility of another reduction next year. The dollar index dropped to 98.30 after the announcement, making gold more affordable for overseas buyers and supporting global demand.

At the same time, the Indian rupee continued to hover near its lifetime low against the US dollar. The weaker domestic currency is offering additional support to gold prices in the Indian market.

Investors are now turning their attention to key US data releases scheduled for next week, including inflation readings and the non-farm payrolls report. These indicators will be crucial in shaping expectations around the Fed’s forthcoming policy stance.

Market watchers said the US Federal Reserve’s move to lower key rates to the 3.50 per cent-3.75 per cent range amid persistent inflation has strengthened the bullish narrative for precious metals. Lower interest rates typically reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as gold and silver, drawing renewed investment into the segment.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Dec 12

Gold Rate In Delhi Today



The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 13,281 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,175 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 13,364 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,250 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 13,266 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,160 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 13,266 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,160 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 13,266 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,160 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 13,266 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,160 per gram for 22-karat gold.