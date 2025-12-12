Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceLIVE: 22K & 24K Gold Price In India Today (Dec 12) Per Gram

LIVE: 22K & 24K Gold Price In India Today (Dec 12) Per Gram

Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat gold price today (Dec 12) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 12 Dec 2025 11:46 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

22K & 24K Gold Price Today: Gold edged higher in early Friday trade, while silver retreated as traders locked in profits following the metal’s sharp rally.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India  jumped, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest rise.

The strong upward move in precious metals followed the US Federal Reserve’s decision to cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points and signal the possibility of another reduction next year. The dollar index dropped to 98.30 after the announcement, making gold more affordable for overseas buyers and supporting global demand.

At the same time, the Indian rupee continued to hover near its lifetime low against the US dollar. The weaker domestic currency is offering additional support to gold prices in the Indian market.

Investors are now turning their attention to key US data releases scheduled for next week, including inflation readings and the non-farm payrolls report. These indicators will be crucial in shaping expectations around the Fed’s forthcoming policy stance.

Market watchers said the US Federal Reserve’s move to lower key rates to the 3.50 per cent-3.75 per cent range amid persistent inflation has strengthened the bullish narrative for precious metals. Lower interest rates typically reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as gold and silver, drawing renewed investment into the segment.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Dec 12

Gold Rate In Delhi Today
 
The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 13,281 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,175 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 13,364 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,250 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 13,266 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,160 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 13,266 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,160 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 13,266 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,160 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 13,266 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,160 per gram for 22-karat gold.

City 22k Gold Per Gram 24k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Delhi 12,175 13,281
Gold Rate in Chennai 12,250 13,364
Gold Rate in Bangalore 12,160 13,266
Gold Rate in Mumbai 12,160 13,266
Gold Rate in Pune 12,160 13,266
Gold Rate in Kolkata 11,935 13,266
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 12,160 13,266
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 12,165 13,271
Gold Rate in Indore 12,165 13,271
Gold Rate in Lucknow 12,175 13,281
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 12,250 13,364
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 12,160 13,266
Gold Rate in Mysore 12,160 13,266
Gold Rate in Kanpur 12,175 13,281
Gold Rate in Salem 12,250 13,364
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 12,160 13,269
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 12,160 13,269
Gold Rate in Patna 12,165 13,271

 

Also read
Published at : 12 Dec 2025 11:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Kolkata Gold Price Mumbai Gold Price Today Gold Rate Delhi Gold Rate Chennai Gold Price Bengaluru Daily Gold Price
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
IndiGo Meltdown Deepens As DGCA Grounds 4 Safety Inspectors Over Operational Oversight
IndiGo Crisis Fallout: DGCA Suspends 4 Key Safety Inspectors Over Compliance Failures
India
Former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil Passes Away At 90
Former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil Passes Away At 90
Cities
Direct Threat To Safety, Will Be Lynched In Goa: What Murder-Accused Luthra Brothers Told Delhi Court
Direct Threat To Safety, Will Be Lynched In Goa: What Murder-Accused Luthra Brothers Told Delhi Court
World
Indian Artefacts Among 600 British Empire Items Stolen In UK Museum Heist; CCTV Image Surfaces
Indian Artefacts Among 600 British Empire Items Stolen In UK Museum Heist; CCTV Image Surfaces
Advertisement

Videos

Modi and Trump Discuss Advancing India–US Trade Deal; Goyal Says Negotiations Progressing
Breaking News: Passenger Arrested at Mumbai Airport After Being Caught With Cannabis
PM Modi to Meet NDA MPs from Uttar Pradesh at Parliament Today to Discuss Poll Strategy
Breaking News: Former Home Minister Shivraj Patil Passes Away at 89 in Maharashtra After Illness
PM Modi to Meet Uttar Pradesh NDA MPs at Parliament — Strategic talks on elections, issues expected
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Putin's Visit To India Was Crisis Management
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget