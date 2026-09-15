iPhone Screen Repair Cost Rs 27,900? CCPA Probes Apple As Users Report iOS 18 Faults

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India's CCPA investigates Apple regarding iOS 18 update issues.

Users reported screen, microphone malfunctions, faced high repair costs.

Apple claims no software warranty; CCPA cites unfair trade.

An iPhone repair bill running into thousands of rupees is at the centre of a consumer protection investigation into Apple's iOS 18 update in India.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) is examining complaints that some iPhones developed display, microphone and other functionality problems following the software upgrade, with affected customers allegedly having to pay for repairs.

According to documents reviewed by Reuters, the regulator has now escalated the matter to its investigation wing for a "detailed investigation". The focus is not only on the reported problems but also on Apple's software warranty terms, under which the company does not provide a warranty for its software.

Why The Warranty Clause Matters

Apple's software licence agreements state that its software is provided "without warranty of any kind". The company says its limited warranty covers hardware, while users are responsible for the cost of repairs if software is found to be defective.

This provision has come under scrutiny as the CCPA examines complaints linked to iOS 18.

The regulator has alleged that consumers were required to bear "exorbitant amounts" for repairs and display replacements even though the reported problems followed Apple's software upgrade.

One example cited in the matter is the estimated cost of servicing damage to an iPhone 15 screen, which is ₹27,900 ($291). That amount is more than around a third of the device's retail price.

The CCPA has told Apple that making consumers pay for problems arising from what it describes as the company's own negligence violates the principle of fair trade.

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What Problems Were Reported After iOS 18 Update?

The complaints relate to the rollout of iOS 18 in late 2024.

Among the issues cited by the regulator are green, pink or white lines appearing on iPhone displays. Complaints have also referred to microphone and screen malfunctions.

Last year, the CCPA told Apple that it had received a large number of complaints concerning problems allegedly triggered by the iOS 18 rollout.

The regulator subsequently notified Apple on July 29 that the matter had been escalated to its investigation wing.

The CCPA said the case involved alleged violations of consumer rights and was being examined as an issue affecting consumers as a class.

Apple Disputes The Allegations

Apple has rejected the suggestion that iOS 18 had systemic problems in India.

In an August letter seen by Reuters, the company said providing no warranty for software was consistent with global industry practice. Apple also maintained that iOS 18 had undergone stringent testing.

In its August 20 response to investigators, Apple argued that consumers were informed about the no-warranty provision before installing the software. It also pointed to similar approaches followed by other electronics companies, including Sony and Samsung.

Apple said the CCPA's case was based on 75 complaints and noted that only around 11 per cent of iPhones were still running iOS 18 by June 2026.

The company said it had not identified any issues or safety concerns with iOS 18 in India and would work with the authorities to provide clarity on its response to customers.

Apple also argued that treating every software issue as a breach of an absolute warranty would effectively make software providers insurers against all technological risks.

What Can The CCPA Do?

The investigation could have implications beyond the specific complaints if the regulator concludes that Apple's practices breached consumer protection rules.

If Apple is ultimately found guilty, it could face fines. The company could also be required to provide refunds or make changes to its business practices.

The investigation is still underway and there has been no final finding against Apple.

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Case Comes As Apple Gains Ground In India

The consumer dispute comes as Apple continues to expand its presence in India.

Apple's iPhone market share in the country rose to 9 per cent last year from 4 per cent in 2022, according to Counterpoint Research.

The company is also rapidly expanding iPhone manufacturing in India. At the same time, it is facing scrutiny over its business practices, including accusations relating to domestic antitrust laws.