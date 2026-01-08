Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Agnivesh Agarwal, son of Vedanta Group founder and chairman Anil Agarwal, passed away suddenly in the United States. According to reports, the 49-year-old died of cardiac arrest in New York.

Died During Treatment After Skiing Injury

Agnivesh Agarwal had been injured while skiing a few days ago and was undergoing treatment at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. He suffered a cardiac arrest during treatment and could not be revived.

Anil Agarwal Expresses Grief On Social Media

Anil Agarwal shared the news of his son’s death on social media, expressing profound sorrow.

“We thought the worst was over, but fate had other plans. A sudden cardiac arrest took our son away from us,” he wrote.

In another message, he said, “My beloved son Agnivesh left us far too soon. He was only 49 years old. Young, vibrant, and full of dreams. We thought everything would be fine, but fate had other plans. A sudden cardiac arrest took our son from us.”

Anil Agarwal’s Early Life And Business Beginnings

Anil Agarwal was born on January 24, 1954, in Patna, Bihar. He completed his early education at Miller School in Patna. His business journey began in the mid-1970s when he started trading in scrap metal.

In 1976, he founded Vedanta, which initially focused on scrap metal trading. Over time, through expansion and diversification, Vedanta emerged as a major player in the metals sector. Anil Agarwal later came to be known as the “Metal King”.

Expansion Into Manufacturing And Metals

In 1986, Anil Agarwal entered manufacturing by establishing Sterlite Industries, which began with the production of jelly-filled cables. The company expanded rapidly, and by 1993 it became India’s first private-sector copper smelter and refinery.

A major turning point came in 2011 when he acquired a controlling stake in Bharat Aluminum Company (BALCO) and subsequently invested in Hindustan Zinc Limited. These moves strengthened Vedanta’s presence in the aluminium and zinc segments.

Net Worth And Vedanta’s Scale

According to Forbes, Anil Agarwal’s net worth is estimated at around Rs 35,000 crore in 2026. By the 2021–22 financial year, Vedanta’s turnover had reached approximately Rs 1,31,192 crore. A significant portion of his wealth is derived from the Vedanta Group.