Air India Express Flight Faces Security Drama As Passenger Tries To Open Cockpit Door

A Bengaluru-Varanasi flight of Air India Express witnessed a security scare on Thursday morning when a passenger attempted to open the cockpit door while the aircraft was airborne.

The incident, which occurred on flight IX-1086, has raised concerns over passenger behaviour and onboard safety. Citing sources, NDTV reported that the flight departed Bengaluru shortly after 8 am. Midway through the journey, a male passenger walked up to the cockpit and tried to open the secure door.

Access to the cockpit requires a passcode, and final authorisation rests with the captain. The individual was unable to gain entry, and cabin crew promptly intervened, ensuring that he was escorted back to his seat.

While the motive behind the act is still unclear, the passenger was travelling with a group of eight others. Authorities are probing whether the attempt was deliberate or a result of confusion.

Airline’s Response

Air India Express, in an official statement, refrained from giving detailed information about the episode but highlighted that safety was never at risk. “We are aware of media reports regarding an incident on one of our flights to Varanasi, where a passenger approached the cockpit entry area while looking for the lavatory. We reaffirm that robust safety and security protocols are in place and were not compromised. The matter was reported to the relevant authorities on landing and is currently under investigation,” the airline said.

The airline emphasised that its safety protocols are designed to withstand such incidents, with measures ensuring both crew and passengers remain secure at all times.

Passenger Handed to Security

Upon landing in Varanasi, the individual was handed over to personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Sources added that the passenger could be placed on the national no-fly list, a measure reserved for those engaging in disruptive or unsafe conduct onboard. This list prevents such individuals from boarding flights with any Indian carrier.

This episode adds to a growing number of cases involving unruly behaviour by air travellers in India and abroad. Industry experts point out that such incidents not only disrupt flight operations but also compromise the sense of security among fellow passengers.