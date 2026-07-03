You Can Now Update Your Aadhaar Email ID From Home. Over 2.5 Lakh Already Have

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Over 2.5 lakh residents updated email IDs via Aadhaar App.

New app service offers free email updates for security.

This enhances transparency, supporting Digital India, Viksit Bharat initiatives.

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) The government on Friday said more than 2.5 lakh residents updated their email IDs in Aadhaar within the first two days of the launch of the new facility on the Aadhaar App.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has enabled residents to add or update their email IDs in Aadhaar directly through the Aadhaar App, eliminating the need to visit an Aadhaar enrolment or update centre.

The facility, which became effective from July 1, 2026, is being offered free of cost through the Aadhaar App for a period of six months.

"This is a free service via the Aadhaar App only, effective 1 July 2026 for a period of six months, making it easier than ever for residents to keep their Aadhaar information up to date," the Ministry of Electronics & IT said.

The initiative is aimed at making Aadhaar services more accessible while reducing the need for physical visits, in line with the government's Digital India vision and the goal of building a Viksit Bharat.

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Linking an email ID with Aadhaar enables residents to receive real-time email alerts whenever an Aadhaar authentication request is carried out.

The feature enhances transparency and adds an extra layer of security by keeping Aadhaar holders informed about the use of their identity credentials.

The new Aadhaar App has been designed to simplify access to multiple Aadhaar-related services through smartphones. Apart from email updates, residents can also update their mobile numbers and addresses using the app.

The government said over 40 lakh people have already updated their mobile numbers through the Aadhaar App, while around 10 lakh residents have used it to update their addresses.

UIDAI has urged residents to take advantage of the new email update facility by downloading or updating the Aadhaar App, which is available on both Android and Apple iOS platforms.