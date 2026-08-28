Waaree Renewable Technologies Secures 291 MW Solar EPC Order With 280 MWh BESS

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Waaree Renewable Technologies secures major solar, battery storage EPC order.

Order integrates 291 MWp solar and 280 MWh battery storage.

Indian thermal generator awarded domestic project, completes by FY28.

On Friday, Indian equity benchmark NIFTY traded higher, gaining 84.80 points or 0.35 per cent to 24,175.65.

Meanwhile, Waaree Renewable Technologies was trading at Rs 878.70, up Rs 3.75 or 0.43 per cent.

The stock remained in focus after the company announced that it had received a Letter of Award (LOA) for a large renewable-energy EPC project.

Waaree Renewable Technologies Secures 291 MWp Solar EPC Order

Waaree Renewable Technologies Limited has received an LOA for the execution of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) works for a 291 MWp ground-mounted Solar PV project along with a 280 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).

The order has been awarded by one of India's thermal power generating companies.

The company disclosed the development on August 28, 2026, under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations.

Domestic Commercial Order

According to the company's regulatory filing, the order is a domestic commercial order.

The scope covers EPC work for the 291 MWp solar PV project and the associated 280 MWh BESS.

The project is scheduled to be completed during financial year 2027-28, as per the terms of the order.

The filing does not disclose the monetary value of the order.

Battery Storage Adds to Project Scope

The inclusion of a 280 MWh Battery Energy Storage System alongside the solar PV capacity adds an energy-storage component to the project.

The combined scope gives Waaree Renewable Technologies an opportunity to execute both large-scale solar generation infrastructure and battery storage under the same EPC mandate.

The order represents another project in the renewable-energy segment, with the company undertaking EPC responsibilities for a large-scale solar installation integrated with energy-storage infrastructure.

No Related-Party Interest

The company has stated that the promoter or promoter group has no interest in the entity awarding the order. It has also clarified that the order does not fall under related-party transactions. Share your thoughts on this development in the comments below.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.