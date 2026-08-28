On Friday, the Sensex rose over 215 points to 77,264, and the Nifty increased more than 80 points to 24,175. This marked a recovery from the sharp decline experienced in the previous session.
Dalal Streets Close Higher As Sensex Jumps Over 215 Points, Nifty Tests 24,200
Previously, during the early morning session, the BSE Sensex opened 245.56 points higher at 77,191.80, while the NSE Nifty gained 54.20 points to open at 24,147.50.
- Indian benchmark indices rose significantly on Friday.
- Sensex rose 215 points, Nifty gained 80 points.
- Supportive global cues, higher US markets aided the rally.
The Indian benchmark indices rose on Friday as the Sensex increased over 215 points to settle at 77,264 points and the Nifty rose more than 80 points to close trade at 24,175 at 3:30 PM.
In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks such as TCS, Infosys, TechMahindra, HCLTech and Titan. Meanwhile, Tata Steel, Reliance, Mahindra and Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv and Maruti.
In the broader markets, the Nifty Smallcap 500 and the Nifty Smallcap 250 gained 0.34 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 50 fell 0.06 per cent as volatility declined. Sectorally, the Nifty Chemicals index fell 0.70 per cent and the Nifty IT rose 3.51 per cent.
Previously, during the early morning session, the BSE Sensex opened 245.56 points higher at 77,191.80, while the NSE Nifty gained 54.20 points to open at 24,147.50.
Global Market Cues
Frequently Asked Questions
How did the Indian benchmark indices close on Friday?
What influenced the opening of Indian equity markets on Friday?
Indian equity benchmarks opened higher on Friday due to supportive global market cues. They were recovering from a sharp decline observed in the previous session.
What impact did Nvidia's quarterly results have on the market?
Nvidia's strong quarterly results boosted technology and semiconductor stocks. This triggered a broad rally across AI-linked names in the US, contributing to the Nasdaq's 1.5% rise.
What was the activity of Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) on Thursday?
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers on Thursday. They offloaded equities worth Rs 298.26 crore, according to exchange data.