Dalal Streets Close Higher As Sensex Jumps Over 215 Points, Nifty Tests 24,200

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian benchmark indices rose significantly on Friday.

Sensex rose 215 points, Nifty gained 80 points.

Supportive global cues, higher US markets aided the rally.

The Indian benchmark indices rose on Friday as the Sensex increased over 215 points to settle at 77,264 points and the Nifty rose more than 80 points to close trade at 24,175 at 3:30 PM.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks such as TCS, Infosys, TechMahindra, HCLTech and Titan. Meanwhile, Tata Steel, Reliance, Mahindra and Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv and Maruti.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Smallcap 500 and the Nifty Smallcap 250 gained 0.34 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 50 fell 0.06 per cent as volatility declined. Sectorally, the Nifty Chemicals index fell 0.70 per cent and the Nifty IT rose 3.51 per cent.

Previously, during the early morning session, the BSE Sensex opened 245.56 points higher at 77,191.80, while the NSE Nifty gained 54.20 points to open at 24,147.50.

Global Market Cues