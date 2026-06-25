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English NewsBooksQuote Of The Day | George Orwell's Powerful Words On Free Speech

Quote Of The Day | George Orwell's Powerful Words On Free Speech

Thursday Motivation Quote Of The Day | George Orwell's famous quote champions free speech, arguing that true liberty means having the right to express unpopular truths without fear of censorship.

Written By : ABP Live Education |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 25 Jun 2026 06:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • George Orwell's writings advocate free speech, liberty, and democratic values.
  • Orwell's quote defines liberty as expressing uncomfortable, dissenting opinions.
  • Quote stemmed from 1945 unpublished preface for his novel Animal Farm.

George Orwell remains one of the most influential writers and political thinkers of the twentieth century. Born Eric Arthur Blair in 1903, Orwell was an English novelist, essayist, journalist and critic whose works explored themes of power, truth, freedom and social justice. He is best known for his iconic novels Animal Farm and Nineteen Eighty-Four, both of which offered sharp critiques of totalitarianism and authoritarian rule. Orwell's writings continue to resonate across generations because of their fearless defence of free speech, individual liberty and democratic values.

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Quote And Its Meaning

"If liberty means anything at all, it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear." 

This powerful quote highlights Orwell's unwavering belief in freedom of expression. According to Orwell, true liberty does not simply mean having the freedom to say things that others agree with or find comfortable. Rather, genuine freedom exists only when individuals are allowed to express unpopular, challenging or dissenting opinions without fear of censorship or punishment. The quote underscores the idea that a healthy democracy depends on open debate, even when certain viewpoints may be uncomfortable or controversial. Orwell argued that suppressing disagreeable opinions weakens liberty itself and threatens the foundations of a free society.

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When And Where Was It Said?

The quotation is widely attributed to George Orwell and is believed to have been written in an unpublished preface titled The Freedom of the Press, which Orwell wrote in 1945 for Animal Farm. The preface criticised censorship and the reluctance of publishers to challenge prevailing political attitudes. Although the preface was not included in the original British edition of Animal Farm, it was eventually discovered and published decades later. Since then, the quote has become one of Orwell's most frequently cited statements on free speech and civil liberties.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who was George Orwell?

George Orwell, born Eric Arthur Blair, was an influential English novelist, essayist, journalist, and critic. He is best known for his iconic novels Animal Farm and Nineteen Eighty-Four.

What is George Orwell's famous quote about liberty?

His famous quote states,

Where did George Orwell's quote about liberty originate?

The quote is believed to have been written in an unpublished preface titled The Freedom of the Press, which Orwell wrote in 1945 for his novel Animal Farm.

What is the meaning of Orwell's quote about liberty?

The quote means that true freedom allows individuals to express unpopular or dissenting opinions without censorship. It emphasizes that open debate is crucial for a healthy democracy.

Published at : 25 Jun 2026 06:00 PM (IST)
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