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HomeBooksQuote Of The Day | Want To Achieve Your Goals? Ruskin Bond’s Advice Is Surprisingly Simple

Quote Of The Day | Want To Achieve Your Goals? Ruskin Bond’s Advice Is Surprisingly Simple

Saturday Success Quote Of The Day: Ruskin Bond shares a powerful life lesson on courage, resilience and success. Here's what his inspiring quote means for personal growth and overcoming challenges.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 20 Jun 2026 06:30 PM (IST)

Ruskin Bond, one of India's most beloved authors, has inspired generations through his simple yet profound observations about life, human nature and perseverance. Known for his heartwarming stories and timeless wisdom, Bond's words often carry lessons that resonate far beyond literature. This Saturday, his motivational quote serves as a reminder that success is rarely a matter of chance alone. Instead, it is often courage, determination and the willingness to keep moving forward that help people overcome obstacles and achieve their goals.

ALSO READ: Quote Of The Day | Shakira’s Powerful Message On Sacrifice Reminds Us What Success Really Takes

What Ruskin Bond's Quote Means

“It's courage, not luck, that takes us through to the end of the road.”

At first glance, success can appear to be the result of good fortune. People often attribute achievements to being in the right place at the right time or having favourable circumstances. However, Ruskin Bond's quote challenges that perception by highlighting the role of courage in life's journey.

The road to any meaningful goal is rarely smooth. There are setbacks, failures, uncertainties and moments of self-doubt. During such times, luck may offer occasional opportunities, but it is courage that helps individuals keep going. The willingness to face challenges, take risks and continue despite difficulties is what ultimately leads people to the finish line.

ALSO READ: Quote Of The Day | Sundar Pichai On Why Setbacks Don’t Define Success

Why Courage Matters More Than Luck

Luck is unpredictable and largely beyond our control. Courage, on the other hand, is a choice. It is reflected in the decision to try again after failure, to pursue a dream despite uncertainty and to remain resilient when circumstances become difficult.

Ruskin Bond's message encourages people to focus on what they can control rather than waiting for favourable conditions. Those who achieve lasting success are often not the luckiest individuals but the ones who continue moving forward when others give up.

Before You Go

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About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Jun 2026 06:30 PM (IST)
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Ruskin Bond Quote Of The Day Daily Quote Inspirational Quote Of The Day Motivational Quote Of The Day Life Inspiration Quote Life Motivation Quote Success Quote Of The Day Daily Inspirational Quote Saturday Success Quote
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