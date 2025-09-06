Vinfast VF6 And VF7 Launched In India — Know Prices Here

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeAutoVinfast VF6 And VF7 Launched In India — Know Prices Here

Vietnamese automaker Vinfast launched its VF6 and VF7 electric SUVs in India, locally assembled in Tamil Nadu. The VF6 offers up to 204hp and 468km range, while the VF7 boasts up to 350hp and 532km range.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 06 Sep 2025 01:47 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Finally, the Vinfast VF6 and the VF7 have been officially launched in India and pricing is here. The Vinfast V6 is priced at Rs 16.3 lakh while the bigger VF7 is priced at Rs 20.8 lakh. Both compete in the premium electric SUV space.

These two are the first cars from Vietnamese carmaker Vinfast and slowly they will expand their footprint as well as their dealer network. Importantly, both the Vinfast VF6 and the VF7 are locally assembled in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.

The smaller VF6 has a 59.6kWh battery and a front electric motor which develops 204hp while there is also a 174hp version. Range for the VF6 is 468km and it has a ground clearance of 190mm. The larger VF7 is competing with the likes of the XEV9e and has a larger 70.8kWh battery pack along with a standard 59.6 kWh battery pack.


The power for the VF7 comes in the standard 204hp single motor form and a more powerful dual motor version which will compete with the Harrier EV with 350hp and 500Nm. The range of the AWD version is 438km to 532km. Both are feature packed with a massive touchscreen which is angled towards the driver plus vegan leather, a heads up display and more.


The VF7 in particular has the more premium interior being the flagship car of Vinfast which has more soft touch materials. With 13 dealer groups, Vinfast has about 32 dealerships which it would increase to 35. Plus the carmaker is offering free charging till 2028.

At the moment, it has dealerships in the EV centric cities with highest EV adoption while it will expand its network more in the coming years along with increasing production plus bringing in more cars.

Published at : 06 Sep 2025 01:46 PM (IST)
