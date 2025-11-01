Mahindra XEV 9S Is A New 7 Seater Electric SUV Above 9e

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeAutoMahindra XEV 9S Is A New 7 Seater Electric SUV Above 9e

Mahindra will unveil the XEV 9S, a 7-seater electric SUV based on the Inglo platform, on November 27th.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 01 Nov 2025 04:27 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mahindra will showcase its next big product: the XEV 9S, which is the 7-seater, three-row version of the XEV 9e. Just like the XEV 9e, the 9S is based on the Inglo architecture and is pure electric, while we expect two battery packs too. 

The XEV 9S, being a pure electric SUV, will have a flat floor and sliding second row seats. 

Mahindra has not revealed any more details, but the XEV 9S will borrow some of the look of the XEV 9e without the coupe-like styling, of course, while there would be a new rear design, which will have a taller roofline for more space. The styling would be expected to be like the XEV at the front, which means a blanked off look plus a light bar, along with gloss black trim. 

We expect the 9S to be even longer than the 9e, with more wheelbase to accommodate the third row. This new product would be the third such offering on the new electric platform that Mahindra offers after the XEV 9e and BE6. 

In terms of the equipment list, the XEV 9S will have more rear seat-focused features, we guess and could get more features. Although some like the three screens, including one for the passenger, would be there too. We will get more details like the range and the features of the car later, leading up to the launch, which is on the 27th of November. 

This new SUV won't have many rivals since three-row seating with an electric SUV is now available in this segment.

Published at : 01 Nov 2025 04:27 PM (IST)
Mahindra Mahindra XEV 9S
