TVS Star City Plus: Budget-Friendly, Fuel-Efficient & India’s Most Affordable Disc-Brake Bike

Mileage-Focused, Easy Daily Commuter
Paired with a 4-speed gearbox, the motorcycle is easy to handle, making it an ideal choice for new riders as well as experienced commuters. With a top speed of around 90 kmph, it comfortably meets daily riding needs.One of the biggest highlights of the Star City Plus is its impressive fuel efficiency. TVS claims a mileage of up to 83 kmpl, while real-world usage delivers around 70–75 kmpl. The 10-litre fuel tank provides a riding range of nearly 800 km on a full tank, helping reduce frequent fuel stops.
Strong Features At Affordable Price
In terms of features and safety, the top variant offers a front disc brake, synchronized braking system, LED headlamp, and a semi-digital instrument cluster. With its balance of affordability, mileage, and comfort, the TVS Star City Plus competes strongly with models like the Hero Splendor Plus and Honda Shine.