TVS Star City Plus: Budget-Friendly, Fuel-Efficient & India’s Most Affordable Disc-Brake Bike

HomeAutoTVS Star City Plus: Budget-Friendly, Fuel-Efficient & India’s Most Affordable Disc-Brake Bike

TVS Star City Plus offers high mileage, disc brakes and affordability, ideal for daily commuters.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 18 Jan 2026 04:28 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

If you are searching for a reliable, fuel-efficient motorcycle within a limited budget, the TVS Star City Plus stands out as a strong contender. Priced at around ₹75,200 (ex-showroom), it is currently regarded as one of India’s most affordable motorcycles equipped with a front disc brake. Designed for everyday commuting, the bike is well-suited for office travel, short city rides, and routine errands. The TVS Star City Plus is powered by a 109.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled BS6-compliant engine that offers smooth performance on urban roads.

Mileage-Focused, Easy Daily Commuter

Paired with a 4-speed gearbox, the motorcycle is easy to handle, making it an ideal choice for new riders as well as experienced commuters. With a top speed of around 90 kmph, it comfortably meets daily riding needs.One of the biggest highlights of the Star City Plus is its impressive fuel efficiency. TVS claims a mileage of up to 83 kmpl, while real-world usage delivers around 70–75 kmpl. The 10-litre fuel tank provides a riding range of nearly 800 km on a full tank, helping reduce frequent fuel stops.

Strong Features At Affordable Price

In terms of features and safety, the top variant offers a front disc brake, synchronized braking system, LED headlamp, and a semi-digital instrument cluster. With its balance of affordability, mileage, and comfort, the TVS Star City Plus competes strongly with models like the Hero Splendor Plus and Honda Shine.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the price of the TVS Star City Plus?

The TVS Star City Plus is priced at around ₹75,200 (ex-showroom). This makes it one of India's most affordable motorcycles with a front disc brake.

What is the engine and performance like on the TVS Star City Plus?

It features a 109.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled BS6-compliant engine paired with a 4-speed gearbox. It offers smooth performance for urban commuting and has a top speed of about 90 kmph.

How good is the fuel efficiency of the TVS Star City Plus?

The TVS Star City Plus boasts impressive mileage, with TVS claiming up to 83 kmpl and real-world usage around 70-75 kmpl. Its 10-litre fuel tank provides a range of nearly 800 km.

What are the key features of the TVS Star City Plus?

The top variant includes a front disc brake with a synchronized braking system, an LED headlamp, and a semi-digital instrument cluster for added convenience and safety.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 18 Jan 2026 04:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
TVS Star City Bike India TVS Bikes
