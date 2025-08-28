Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
The styling seems neat and simple being more of an urban electric scooter with minimalist design details. The LED light is big and the wheels have a funky design too.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 02:23 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

TVS has launched its new electric scooter which is under Rs 1 lakh. Called Orbiter, the scooter comes with a 158km riding range. The styling seems neat and simple being more of an urban electric scooter with minimalist design details. The LED light is big and the wheels have a funky design too.

TVS claims that it has a 14inch front wheel which is an industry first. Other features include cruise control, hill hold assist, a 34-litre bootspace, Coloured LCD Connected Cluster with Incoming Call Display, USB 2.0 Charging with easy access box etc.


TVS Orbiter Electric Scooter Price, Details, And Range

Other highlights include 845 mm Long Flatform Seat and 169 mm Ground Clearance plus a 290 mm Straight-Line Footboard. The battery pack on offer is a 3.1 kWh battery unit. The scooter is less stylish than the iQube but comes across as a no nonsense affordable electric scooter. Being placed at the affordable end of the electric scooter segment, the Orbiter will be aimed at generating more volumes.


TVS Orbiter Electric Scooter Price, Details, And Range

This is the third electric scooter from TVS and is its affordable electric offering. Despite being an entry level electric scooter, there are quite a few colour options too including  Neon Sunburst, Stratos Blue, Lunar Grey, Stellar Silver, Cosmic Titanium, and Martian Copper. It will rival the likes of the Ola S1X, Bajaj Chetak 3001 and the Vida VX2. TVS has started bookings for this electric scooter as well. While competition is high, the Orbiter looks unique and has a decent range.

Published at : 28 Aug 2025 02:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
TVS Tvs Orbiter
