TVS iQube Now Offers The First EV Smartwatch: What Is It?

TVS has now offered its iQube with a smartwatch integration where the TVS iQube electric scooter connects with a special edition Noise smartwatch along with offering vehicle status, battery insights, tyre pressure, and safety alerts etc. This specially created Noise smartwatch comes with a price-tag of Rs. 2,999 and has a 12-month complimentary Noise Gold subscription.

This EV-Smartwatch integration comes with features such as Vehicle Status Monitoring where you can check whether it is Locked, Unlocked, On Ride, Charging, or Charging Complete which is displayed clearly on the smartwatch. Then there is State of Charge (SoC) where it will show battery percentage with a visual display for charging progress and low battery alerts when it is below 20 percent.

You also get a distance to empty reading with an estimated range across ride modes. Further you have a TPMS where there are live pressure values for both tyres with recommended pressures. Others include real time charging process, tow/theft alert, geofence notification, low/full charge alert and On-wrist alert followed by a notification in the app in case of a crash or fall. Now privacy is a concern but TVS says that this system is based on secure APIs and user permissions.

The iQube has upto 212km of IDC range and can be charged from 0 to 8 Percent in 4 hours 18 minutes. Available in six variants and twelve colours, the price range is between Rs. 1,09250 - Rs. 1,62314. Going forward this shows a trend for electric scooters to have more technology oriented features which gives additional information while we can see more such two-wheelers having this feature.