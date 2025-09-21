Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAuto2025 Aston Martin DBX 707 India Review: Fast And Ferocious

2025 Aston Martin DBX 707 India Review: Fast And Ferocious

The 2025 Aston Martin DBX 707, priced at ₹5.5 crore, impresses with its 707 horsepower, supercar-like handling, and surprisingly comfortable ride on rough roads.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 21 Sep 2025 06:13 PM (IST)

The road ahead has been battered due to rain, but the massive potholes—or even the lack of road—do not deter me. I am behind the wheel of a near ₹5.5 crore car. It’s an SUV which also happens to be an Aston Martin. This is the updated 2025 DBX 707, and now only the 707 remains, which was my favourite DBX anyway.

A Supercar Behind the Wheel

The 707 means, as you guessed, 707 horsepower and a lot more aggression in the way it drives, thanks to the powertrain. The twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine sounds angry and loud, but the power is addictive. For such a big SUV, the way it drives is simply unbelievable.

Performance is bonkers—it will take a little more than 3 seconds to crack 100 km/h, while the 9-speed auto makes the best use of all that power. It handles in a way you have not seen in any other SUV, and you sit more like in a supercar rather than a tall SUV. From the sound to the sharp handling, the DBX 707 is not an SUV because it drives like a supercar.

2025 Aston Martin DBX 707 India Review: Fast And Ferocious

However, on non-existent roads—where driving a supercar would probably give you anxiety—the DBX 707 simply sails over, with only its exotic 23-inch wheels needing caution.

Yes, the DBX 707 is loud, firm, and more of a sports car, but it is thrilling in a way I have never experienced in an SUV. Aside from the superstar looks, which draw a crowd everywhere we stop, the new 2025 DBX 707 now has an all-new interior, notably led by a new touchscreen infotainment system developed in-house.

The digital cluster is a new 12.3-inch screen, while the main touchscreen is now an all-new 10.25-inch display. There are plenty of beautiful buttons and real high-quality materials everywhere, which you would expect. There is also a new steering wheel, beautifully done door handles and air vents, plus more.

2025 Aston Martin DBX 707 India Review: Fast And Ferocious

It looks and feels like a beautiful object that you would spend hours looking at. Now, thanks to the touchscreen, it has the latest technology. There is a lot of personalisation, and the audio system is a superb 23-speaker unit too.


2025 Aston Martin DBX 707 India Review: Fast And Ferocious
Verdict: The Ideal Aston Martin for India

Priced at ₹5.5 crore, the DBX 707 is expensive but remains the ultimate SUV. It offers huge power and daily usability while now also delivering more tech, which was needed. This continues to be the ideal Aston Martin for India.


2025 Aston Martin DBX 707 India Review: Fast And Ferocious

 

 

Also read
Published at : 21 Sep 2025 06:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aston Martin 2025 Aston Martin DBX 707
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Declares 'GST Bachat Utsav' Ahead Of Navratri, Says Tax Reliefs To Save Citizens Over Rs 2.5 Lakh Crore
PM Modi Declares 'GST Bachat Utsav' Ahead Of Navratri, Says Tax Reliefs To Save Rs 2.5 Lakh Crore
India
'Har Ghar Swadeshi': PM Modi’s Big Push For Self-Reliance, Local Manufacturing Amid Trump Tariff Woes
'Har Ghar Swadeshi': PM Modi’s Big Push For Self-Reliance, Local Manufacturing Amid Trump Tariff Woes
Cricket
IND vs PAK Live Score: India Confident Of Back-To-Back Triumphs Against Pakistan
IND vs PAK Live Score: India Confident Of Back-To-Back Triumphs Against Pakistan
World
'Over 40,000 US Tech Workers Laid Off, Replaced With H-1B Visa Holders': White House Defends $100K Fee Hike
'Over 40,000 US Tech Workers Laid Off, Replaced With H-1B Visa Holders': White House On $100K Fee Hike
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: PM Modi to Address the Nation Today at 5 PM, Key Announcements on GST Reforms and 'Go Local' Campaign Expected
Delhi News: BJP Leaders Demand Meat Ban in Delhi During Navratri, Urge Respect for Sanatan Traditions | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: US Confirms No Annual Charge in H-1B Visa Rule | ABP NEWS
Bihar News: BJP Accuses Tejashwi Yadav of Abusive Remarks Against PM Modi’s Late Mother | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Mithun Manhas Likely to Be Next BCCI President: Sources | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | India’s Exercise Diplomacy — Why India Engages With Both Rivals US And Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget