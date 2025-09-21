2025 Aston Martin DBX 707 India Review: Fast And Ferocious

The road ahead has been battered due to rain, but the massive potholes—or even the lack of road—do not deter me. I am behind the wheel of a near ₹5.5 crore car. It’s an SUV which also happens to be an Aston Martin. This is the updated 2025 DBX 707, and now only the 707 remains, which was my favourite DBX anyway.

A Supercar Behind the Wheel

The 707 means, as you guessed, 707 horsepower and a lot more aggression in the way it drives, thanks to the powertrain. The twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine sounds angry and loud, but the power is addictive. For such a big SUV, the way it drives is simply unbelievable.

Performance is bonkers—it will take a little more than 3 seconds to crack 100 km/h, while the 9-speed auto makes the best use of all that power. It handles in a way you have not seen in any other SUV, and you sit more like in a supercar rather than a tall SUV. From the sound to the sharp handling, the DBX 707 is not an SUV because it drives like a supercar.

However, on non-existent roads—where driving a supercar would probably give you anxiety—the DBX 707 simply sails over, with only its exotic 23-inch wheels needing caution.

Yes, the DBX 707 is loud, firm, and more of a sports car, but it is thrilling in a way I have never experienced in an SUV. Aside from the superstar looks, which draw a crowd everywhere we stop, the new 2025 DBX 707 now has an all-new interior, notably led by a new touchscreen infotainment system developed in-house.

The digital cluster is a new 12.3-inch screen, while the main touchscreen is now an all-new 10.25-inch display. There are plenty of beautiful buttons and real high-quality materials everywhere, which you would expect. There is also a new steering wheel, beautifully done door handles and air vents, plus more.





It looks and feels like a beautiful object that you would spend hours looking at. Now, thanks to the touchscreen, it has the latest technology. There is a lot of personalisation, and the audio system is a superb 23-speaker unit too.





Verdict: The Ideal Aston Martin for India

Priced at ₹5.5 crore, the DBX 707 is expensive but remains the ultimate SUV. It offers huge power and daily usability while now also delivering more tech, which was needed. This continues to be the ideal Aston Martin for India.



