Eurostar Suspends Operations Amid Peak Holiday Season, London-Paris Among Affected Routes

HomeNewsWorldEurostar Suspends Operations Amid Peak Holiday Season, London-Paris Among Affected Routes

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 30 Dec 2025 08:42 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Eurostar services across Europe were suspended during the peak Christmas–New Year travel period after a power supply failure in the Channel Tunnel disrupted operations, affecting key routes including London–Paris.

Train services were halted on Tuesday following a power supply problem inside the Channel Tunnel, news agency AFP reported. The disruption intensified after a shuttle train came to a standstill within the tunnel.

“There was a power supply problem in the Channel tunnel, followed by a shuttle train coming to a halt inside,” a Eurostar spokesperson said. “All journeys to and from London are suspended until further notice,” the spokesperson added, according to AFP.

Key Routes Affected, Passengers Stranded

The suspension led to the postponement of services connecting London with Paris, Amsterdam and Brussels. The sudden halt left hundreds of passengers stranded as they searched for alternative routes and modes of travel during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

Services To Resume Gradually

In a recent update, the Channel Tunnel operator said train services are expected to “gradually resume” later this afternoon, following efforts to restore power and stabilise operations after the major disruption.

Published at : 30 Dec 2025 08:23 PM (IST)
