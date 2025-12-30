Eurostar Suspends Operations Amid Peak Holiday Season, London-Paris Among Affected Routes

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Eurostar services across Europe were suspended during the peak Christmas–New Year travel period after a power supply failure in the Channel Tunnel disrupted operations, affecting key routes including London–Paris.

Train services were halted on Tuesday following a power supply problem inside the Channel Tunnel, news agency AFP reported. The disruption intensified after a shuttle train came to a standstill within the tunnel.

hi all me and my family of 5 are currently stranded at st pancras intl in london. we were on the train to amsterdam and about to enter the channel tunnel but we came to a halt and diverted back to london. new updates soon. #eurostar #NewsUpdate #london #train pic.twitter.com/v0X4kAjBDR — kaylan (@thatkingwho) December 30, 2025

“There was a power supply problem in the Channel tunnel, followed by a shuttle train coming to a halt inside,” a Eurostar spokesperson said. “All journeys to and from London are suspended until further notice,” the spokesperson added, according to AFP.

Key Routes Affected, Passengers Stranded

The suspension led to the postponement of services connecting London with Paris, Amsterdam and Brussels. The sudden halt left hundreds of passengers stranded as they searched for alternative routes and modes of travel during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

Services To Resume Gradually

In a recent update, the Channel Tunnel operator said train services are expected to “gradually resume” later this afternoon, following efforts to restore power and stabilise operations after the major disruption.