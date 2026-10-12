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English NewsAutoToyota Glanza Facelift: How Its Front Design Will Differ From Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Toyota Glanza Facelift: How Its Front Design Will Differ From Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The new Glanza facelift will get a new grille which would be slightly tweaked from the one on the Baleno while the logo will move up.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 12 Oct 2026 03:01 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Toyota Glanza facelift features distinct front-end styling changes.
  • Interior updates add ADAS, ventilated seats, 360-degree camera.
  • New 1.2L petrol engine, launch on October 14th.

Toyota will launch the new Glanza facelift and it will be Toyota's version of the new Baleno facelift. The Glanza is a rebadged version of the Baleno but will have design changes to further differentiate it. The new Glanza in particular will have a different looking front end styling.

The new Glanza facelift will get a new grille which would be slightly tweaked from the one on the Baleno while the logo will move up. It will get a new bumper also and new headlamps while the rear styling would be tweaked too while the overall side styling will remain the same.

Toyota Glanza Facelift: Interior And Features

The new Glanza will maintain the same interior too while the differences would be around the look and the upholstery. The steering wheel design and the interior colour would be changed.

Just like the Baleno facelift the Glanza facelift will have the new features as seen with the addition of ADAS and ventilated seats while it will be getting a 360 degree camera plus a heads up display as well.


Toyota Glanza Facelift: How Its Front Design Will Differ From Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Toyota Glanza Facelift: Engine And Gearbox Options

The Glanza facelift will continue with a 1.2l petrol engine being the new three cylinder unit and will get AMT as well as a manual gearbox as standard.

The new Glanza will have a slight price premium over the Baleno but will largely get the same features or the same engine options while it is remaining to be seen if the new Glanza gets a CNG option too.

Toyota Glanza Facelift Launch Date And Price

Toyota will launch the new Glanza on 14th and this would be its first big update especially with the new engine plus the additional features that would be provided on the car. We will know the prices on the 14th of October at the launch.

Frequently Asked Questions

How will the new Glanza facelift differ from the Baleno facelift?

The Glanza facelift will feature a distinct front-end design, including a new grille, bumper, and headlamps. It will also have different interior upholstery and steering wheel design compared to the Baleno.

What new features are expected in the Toyota Glanza facelift?

The new Glanza facelift will include advanced features like ADAS, ventilated seats, a 360-degree camera, and a heads-up display, aligning with updates seen in the Baleno facelift.

When will the new Toyota Glanza facelift be launched and what engine will it have?

The new Glanza facelift is set to launch on the 14th of October. It will be powered by a new 1.2l three-cylinder petrol engine, available with both AMT and manual gearbox options.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 12 Oct 2026 03:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maruti Maruti Suzuki Baleno Toyota Toyota Glanza Facelift Glanza Facelift
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