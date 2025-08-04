Tesla has officially fired up its first Supercharging station in India, marking a major step in its expansion strategy for the country. The high-speed charging station, located at Mumbai’s One BKC, began operations on August 4, just weeks after the company inaugurated its first showroom in the city.

This inauguration underscores the Elon Musk-led company’s commitment to building an electric vehicle ecosystem in India, with Delhi also on the roadmap for upcoming operations.

The first Tesla Superchargers in India are now live ⚡️



📍Mumbai, One BKC pic.twitter.com/qaQAQgY5iM — Tesla India (@Tesla_India) August 4, 2025

The One BKC setup features four V4 Supercharging stalls capable of delivering rapid DC charging, along with four slower AC Destination Charging stalls. The Superchargers are priced at Rs 24 per kWh and can deliver peak speeds of 250 kW. In comparison, the AC chargers are priced at Rs 11 per kWh with an 11 kW speed.

Just How Fast Is Tesla's Supercharger?

The company is emphasising the performance of its charging tech, stating:

“Model Y can add up to 267 kilometres of range in just 15 minutes with Tesla superchargers, enough for five return trips between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai and Gateway of India.”

Tesla owners can plug in their vehicles at the new station and manage their charging sessions through the Tesla app. The app provides real-time updates, stall availability, alerts, and also enables seamless payments, streamlining the charging experience for customers on the go.

Tesla Model Y: Specs, Range, & Price

Tesla’s entry vehicle for the Indian market, the Model Y, is available in two variants: Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) and Long Range RWD. The base RWD version is priced at Rs 59.89 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Long Range RWD is priced at Rs 67.89 lakh. On-road prices rise to Rs 61.07 lakh and Rs 69.15 lakh respectively.

The RWD variant comes with either a 60 kWh or 75 kWh battery pack and a single motor producing approximately 295 horsepower. The 60 kWh version offers a claimed WLTP range of 500 km, while the Long Range model stretches that number to 622 km on a full charge.