Tata Sierra Touches Almost 30 Kmpl: The Tech And Testing Behind The Figure

HomeAutoTata Sierra Touches Almost 30 Kmpl: The Tech And Testing Behind The Figure

The mileage figure came after a 12 hour run at the track and was driven from 7 am to 7pm with a small stop to change the driver.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 12 Dec 2025 10:58 AM (IST)
The new Sierra from Tata Motors has been it's most important launch and along side the various changes, the new Sierra gains a set of new powertrains as well with the 1.5 Hyperion engine getting a fuel efficiency of 29.9 kmpl.

Now that is a staggering number but how did the Sierra achieve that? Well the Sierra got this efficiency at the Natrax test track in Indore. The mileage figure came after a 12 hour run at the track and was driven from 7 am to 7pm with a small stop to change the driver. It has entered into the record books for efficiency but it also reached a 222kmph top speed although the customer cars are set to 190 kmph.


Test Conditions and Powertrain Details

Now while the fuel efficiency is high, these tests have been achieved under specific conditions and replication of these figures on the real world would be tough but it does show how the technology is progressing in terms of powertrains along with fuel efficiency.

The Sierra gets three powertrains including the new 1.5 litre Hyperion T-GDi engine with 160ps and 255Nm along with a 6 speed torque converter gearbox. There is also a 1.5 litre Revotron engine as well with 106ps which comes with a 7 speed DCA.

Fuel efficiency depends on a lot of factors here and the real world fuel efficiency will vary according to your driving pattern plus the traffic as well. Tata Motors will reveal the official fuel efficiency figures soon of the Sierra.

Published at : 12 Dec 2025 10:58 AM (IST)
Tata Sierra TATA Tata Sierra Mileage
