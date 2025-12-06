Tata Sierra On-Road Price Comparison With Victoris And Creta

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeAutoTata Sierra On-Road Price Comparison With Victoris And Creta

The Tata Sierra's base model starts at Rs 13.3 lakh, competing with the Hyundai Creta (Rs 12.56 lakh) and Victoris (Rs 12.16 lakh) in the 4m+ SUV segment.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 06 Dec 2025 02:31 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The starting price for the Tata Sierra has been announced and here we compare the on-road prices of the Sierra starting variant as well as the Victoris along with the Creta. The Creta and the Victoris are the biggest rivals to the Tata Sierra in this fiercely competitive 4m plus segment.

Starting Prices and Engine Options

The Sierra on-road starting price is Rs 13.3 lakh for the 1.5l NA petrol manual which despite being the base variant gets a good amount of features as standard. The Creta has a lower starting price which is Rs 12.56 lakh. The Creta also has a 1.5l petrol as standard and like the Sierra there is a 1.5l turbo petrol as well along with various gearbox options.


The Victoris on the other hand has a 1.5l NA but no turbo petrol while it does get a strong hybrid. The Victoris starting price is Rs 12.16 lakh on-road.

Affordability and Positioning in the Segment

On-road pricing varies but these prices indicate that the 4m plus SUV is affordable if one goes for the base variant even though it is not as well equipped as the other variants but it does offer a more aggressive starting price. These SUVs are bigger than the sub 4m SUVs while offering more size as well as space.

The GST cuts have resulted in lesser prices and here the Victoris is the cheapest above 4m SUV in India while it is followed by the Creta and the Sierra. These are for the base variants and hence won't come with the talked about features as seen on the other variants but as said before form an entry point into the range.

Published at : 06 Dec 2025 02:31 PM (IST)
Tata Sierra Creta Victoris
Opinion
