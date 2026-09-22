Tata Sierra Dark Edition First Look: What Makes The SUV Stand Out?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sierra Dark edition features Friesian Black paint and darkened exterior elements.

The interior boasts an all-black theme with subtle purple accents.

Existing engine options and features remain unchanged for this edition.

The Dark edition is already well known and quite popular with its SUVs namely the Harrier as well as the Safari. Now, the Sierra Dark is also here with many changes namely cosmetic. The Dark edition adds a menacing vibe to the car and adds to the presence.

Of course, the Sierra Dark gets a Friesian Black colour which has hints of purple when seen in light while elsewhere Tata has removed chrome and darkened various elements. As a result, the Sierra Dark edition comes with darkened alloys, grille and logo while there is Dark badging too.





This looks cool and the same thing can be seen at the rear with a darkened look as well while the black shade looks appealing. Minus the chrome, the Sierra Dark looks bigger and has more presence now.

Sierra Dark Interior Gets An All-Black Look

Inside, it is an all black look as well with hints of purple also being added. Hence the AC vents, stitching, door handles and more have a purple colour.





The Sierra design wise is the same on the inside with a triple screen layout too but the all black look is classy. Features are the same including a sound bar, JBL audio system, 360 degree camera, panoramic sunroof, ADAS and more.





Tata Sierra Dark: Engine Options And Variants

There are no changes on the engine options which means you have either a naturally aspirated petrol engine which has a DCT and a manual gearbox while there is also a 1.5l diesel and a 1.5l turbo petrol. All engines have an automatic gearbox option too.





Variants for this car where the Dark edition is available in includes Pure L, Pure L (O), Pure + L and Adventure + L personas, plus the top-end Accomplished and Accomplished + personas.



