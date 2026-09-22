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English NewsAutoTata Sierra Dark Edition First Look: What Makes The SUV Stand Out?

Tata Sierra Dark Edition First Look: What Makes The SUV Stand Out?

Tata Sierra Dark Edition First Look: The SUV gets a menacing blacked-out look with purple accents, darkened alloys, grille and logo, along with an all-black cabin.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 22 Sep 2026 01:47 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sierra Dark edition features Friesian Black paint and darkened exterior elements.
  • The interior boasts an all-black theme with subtle purple accents.
  • Existing engine options and features remain unchanged for this edition.

The Dark edition is already well known and quite popular with its SUVs namely the Harrier as well as the Safari. Now, the Sierra Dark is also here with many changes namely cosmetic. The Dark edition adds a menacing vibe to the car and adds to the presence.

Of course, the Sierra Dark gets a Friesian Black colour which has hints of purple when seen in light while elsewhere Tata has removed chrome and darkened various elements. As a result, the Sierra Dark edition comes with darkened alloys, grille and logo while there is Dark badging too.


Tata Sierra Dark Edition First Look: What Makes The SUV Stand Out?

This looks cool and the same thing can be seen at the rear with a darkened look as well while the black shade looks appealing. Minus the chrome, the Sierra Dark looks bigger and has more presence now.

Sierra Dark Interior Gets An All-Black Look

Inside, it is an all black look as well with hints of purple also being added. Hence the AC vents, stitching, door handles and more have a purple colour.


Tata Sierra Dark Edition First Look: What Makes The SUV Stand Out?

The Sierra design wise is the same on the inside with a triple screen layout too but the all black look is classy. Features are the same including a sound bar, JBL audio system, 360 degree camera, panoramic sunroof, ADAS and more.


Tata Sierra Dark Edition First Look: What Makes The SUV Stand Out?

Tata Sierra Dark: Engine Options And Variants

There are no changes on the engine options which means you have either a naturally aspirated petrol engine which has a DCT and a manual gearbox while there is also a 1.5l diesel and a 1.5l turbo petrol. All engines have an automatic gearbox option too.


Tata Sierra Dark Edition First Look: What Makes The SUV Stand Out?

Variants for this car where the Dark edition is available in includes Pure L, Pure L (O), Pure + L and Adventure + L personas, plus the top-end Accomplished and Accomplished + personas.


Tata Sierra Dark Edition First Look: What Makes The SUV Stand Out?

Frequently Asked Questions

What makes the Sierra Dark edition unique visually?

It features a Friesian Black color with purple hints, darkened alloys, grille, and logo. Chrome has been removed, and Dark badging is present, creating a more menacing aesthetic.

Are there any interior changes in the Sierra Dark edition?

Yes, the interior boasts an all-black look with subtle hints of purple on AC vents, stitching, and door handles. The overall design and features, like the triple screen layout, remain consistent.

Does the Sierra Dark edition offer different engine options or new features?

No, the engine options and features, such as the JBL audio system and ADAS, are unchanged from the standard Sierra. It offers petrol and diesel engines with automatic gearbox options.

Which Sierra variants are available in the Dark edition?

The Dark edition is available across several variants, including Pure L, Pure L (O), Pure + L, and Adventure + L. It also extends to the top-end Accomplished and Accomplished + personas.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 22 Sep 2026 01:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tata Sierra TATA Sierra Dark Edition Tata Sierra Dark Edition First Look
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