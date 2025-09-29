Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Tata Punch Facelift To Mahindra Thar Plus Skoda Kushaq: Facelifted SUVs Coming Soon

The first launch if of the updated Mahindra Thar 3 door where the 3 Door version gains some of the changes being inspired by the Thar Roxx.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 29 Sep 2025 01:08 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Many updated SUVs are coming soon and this won't be a subtle one as many popular cars would be given a comprehensive overhaul to maintain their sales momentum. Expect all of these launches to come in within this year including one launching in a few days time. Here then are all of the top three facelift SUVs coming this 

The first launch if of the updated Mahindra Thar 3 door where the 3 Door version gains some of the changes being inspired by the Thar Roxx. Mahindra will add more technology, features and do a small tweak to the design of the car. The powertrains of the 3 door Thar will continue to remain the same including the diesel and petrol options.


The other launch is coming later and that is the Tata Punch facelift which would be the biggest facelift to Tata's best selling SUV. The Punch facelift will get a new look plus more features while being a clear inspiration from the Punch EV. Expect the new Punch to continue with the same powertrains including a CNG version.

The other facelift SUV which has been eagerly awaited is the new Skoda Kushaq facelift. The Kushaq facelift will be getting styling changes including a tweaked exterior plus interior. On the inside also expect changes to the features list and addition of ADAS and more. The Kushaq facelift will continue to have the current engines which are TSI units along with automatic options in both of the variants. 


Published at : 29 Sep 2025 01:08 PM (IST)
Mahindra Thar SUVs Skoda Kushaq Tata Punch Tata Punch Facelift
