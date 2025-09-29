Accenture Layoffs 2025: 11,000 Jobs Cut Amid Massive AI Transformation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Accenture has announced significant workforce reductions, cutting over 11,000 jobs in just three months, as the global consulting giant accelerates its shift toward artificial intelligence (AI). The Dublin-headquartered firm has warned that further layoffs may follow if reskilling efforts cannot keep pace with its AI-driven transformation.

$865 Million Restructuring Plan

The company unveiled an $865 million (around Rs 7,669 crore) restructuring programme aimed at reshaping its operations to align with the rapid adoption of AI technologies. Accenture Chief Executive Julie Sweet, addressing investors, underlined that reskilling existing employees remains the company’s first choice. However, she admitted that in cases where retraining is not feasible, “staff exits are inevitable.”

The restructuring programme is expected to further streamline operations, improve efficiency, and deliver savings for the firm, once fully implemented, India Today reported.

Workforce Impact: Headcount Declines

Accenture’s global workforce has already been impacted by the restructuring. By the end of August, the company’s headcount declined to 7,79,000 employees, compared with 7,91,000 earlier this year.

The financial burden of the layoffs has also been considerable. Severance and related expenses reached $615 million in the last quarter alone, with an additional $250 million projected for the current quarter. Company officials have confirmed that redundancies are likely to continue until November 2025.

AI Expansion Drives Strategic Shift

While downsizing parts of its workforce, Accenture is simultaneously ramping up its AI capabilities. Generative AI-related projects delivered $5.1 billion in bookings during the last financial year, marking a sharp rise from $3 billion in the previous year.

The company has also nearly doubled its AI and data specialist talent pool within two years. Today, Accenture employs 77,000 experts in AI and data, a group that Sweet described as the company’s “reinventors,” playing a pivotal role in shaping the firm’s future growth strategy.

A Balancing Act Between Reskilling and Redundancy

As Accenture continues its transition, the balancing act between reskilling workers and letting go of employees remains central to its strategy. The company’s dual focus on AI investment and cost-saving measures highlights how technology adoption is reshaping traditional consulting roles at scale.

With the restructuring programme underway, the company has signaled that its workforce transformation is far from over. The outcome will depend on how quickly employees adapt to new roles in the AI-driven landscape.