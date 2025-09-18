Tata Altroz Vs Nexon BNCAP Test Scores

The Tata Altroz in its new updated avatar has scored top marks with a full 5 star BNCAP safety rating. That follows other Tata cars which have achieved the full 5 star BNCAP safety rating. This is the ninth Tata car to be tested by BNCAP and all of them have done well. If we look at the scores then the Altroz in its latest BNCAP test has come up with a 29.65/32 score and its child occupant protection score was 44.90/49.

This makes it one of the safest cars in the hatchback category in India. However, how does the Altroz compare in this regard with its siblings, especially the Nexon subcompact SUV? Well, the Nexon has scored 29.41/ 32 for adult occupant protection and in terms of the child occupant protection, it scored 43.83/49. In both ways, the Altroz has scored slightly more than the Nexon here. If we look at the safety features of the Altroz then it gets features like six airbags, ABS, ESC, 3-point seatbelts while it also has a blind spot monitor and a 360-degree camera along with a tyre-pressure monitoring system.





Interestingly, the Altroz has also marginally done better than the Tata Curvv which has scored 29.50/43.66 respectively. Amongst hatchbacks, the Altroz is the safest and it is one of the safest under 4m cars as well. The new Altroz was launched recently and it comes with various changes including a new look inside out and more changes to the equipment list. The interior for example has a new look with a two spoke steering wheel and a bigger touchscreen plus features like a 360 degree camera and more.The new Altroz comes with a standard 1.2l petrol along with a CNG option plus a 1.5l diesel too with the petrol having an automatic on offer as well.