Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoTata Altroz Vs Nexon BNCAP Test Scores

Tata Altroz Vs Nexon BNCAP Test Scores

If we look at the scores then the Altroz in its latest BNCAP test has come up with a 29.65/32 score and its child occupant protection score was 44.90/49.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 18 Sep 2025 05:43 PM (IST)

The Tata Altroz in its new updated avatar has scored top marks with a full 5 star BNCAP safety rating. That follows other Tata cars which have achieved the full 5 star BNCAP safety rating. This is the ninth Tata car to be tested by BNCAP and all of them have done well. If we look at the scores then the Altroz in its latest BNCAP test has come up with a 29.65/32 score and its child occupant protection score was 44.90/49.

This makes it one of the safest cars in the hatchback category in India. However, how does the Altroz compare in this regard with its siblings, especially the Nexon subcompact SUV? Well, the Nexon has scored 29.41/ 32 for adult occupant protection and in terms of the child occupant protection, it scored 43.83/49. In both ways, the Altroz has scored slightly more than the Nexon here. If we look at the safety features of the Altroz then it gets features like six airbags, ABS, ESC, 3-point seatbelts while it also has a blind spot monitor and a 360-degree camera along with a tyre-pressure monitoring system.


Tata Altroz Vs Nexon BNCAP Test Scores

Interestingly, the Altroz has also marginally done better than the Tata Curvv which has scored 29.50/43.66 respectively. Amongst hatchbacks, the Altroz is the safest and it is one of the safest under 4m cars as well. The new Altroz was launched recently and it comes with various changes including a new look inside out and more changes to the equipment list. The interior for example has a new look with a two spoke steering wheel and a bigger touchscreen plus features like a 360 degree camera and more.The new Altroz comes with a standard 1.2l petrol along with a CNG option plus a 1.5l diesel too with the petrol having an automatic on offer as well. 

Also read
Published at : 18 Sep 2025 05:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tata Altroz NEXON BNCAP
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
CJI Gavai Responds To Backlash After ‘Go And Ask Deity’ Remark On Vishnu Idol Restoration Sparks Uproar
CJI Gavai Responds To Backlash After ‘Go And Ask Deity’ Remark On Vishnu Idol Restoration Sparks Uproar
India
'Form Filled In 36 Seconds, At 4:07 AM': Rahul Gandhi’s Second 'Vote Chori' Bomb; Cites These 3 Cases
'Form Filled In 36 Seconds, At 4:07 AM': Rahul Gandhi’s Second 'Vote Chori' Bomb; Cites These 3 Cases
India
CEC Gyanesh Kumar Is Protecting Vote Chors: Rahul Gandhi
CEC Gyanesh Kumar Is Protecting Vote Chors: Rahul Gandhi
India
Rahul Gandhi Claims Whistleblowers Inside Election Commission Exposing ‘Vote Chori’
Rahul Gandhi Claims Whistleblowers Inside Election Commission Exposing ‘Vote Chori’
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking news: Multiple incidents across India and America spark security and safety concerns
Breaking: Cloudburst In Chamoli’s Nandanagar Destroys Homes, Cars Buried, 5 People Missing
Breaking: Jam River Floods Villages In MP, Bolero Plunges Into River In Rajasthan’s Bundi
Breaking: Bolero Car Falls Into River In Bundi, SDRF Search Operation Underway
Breaking: Shooting In Pennsylvania Kills Three Police Officers, Fresh Violence After Charlie Kirk Attack
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Europe And Its Unhelpful Advice To India On Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget