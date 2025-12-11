Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
New Seltos Vs Hyundai Creta: Size And Powertrain Comparison

New Seltos Vs Hyundai Creta: Size And Powertrain Comparison

In terms of the powertrains the Creta and Seltos share the engines with the 1.5l naturally aspirated petrol with 115bhp which comes with a CVT gearbox and manual.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 11 Dec 2025 10:56 AM (IST)
The new Seltos has been revealed and that means this new Kia SUV now re-enters the fiercely competitive compact SUV segment. It also means that we have to compare against its arch rival which is the ever popular Hyundai Creta. Here let us quickly check the dimensions and see how big the new Seltos is.

Dimensions Compared

In terms of length, the new Kia Seltos is 4460mm long and the Creta stands at 4330mm. In terms of width, the new Seltos comes in at 1800mm and the Creta is at 1790mm. Another crucial bit is the wheelbase with the Creta having a 2610mm wheelbase and the Seltos at 2690mm. Both have 18 inch wheels too for their top-end trims. In terms of height, the Creta stands at 1635mm and the Seltos is at 1645mm.




Powertrain Details

In terms of the powertrains the Creta and Seltos share the engines with the 1.5l naturally aspirated petrol with 115bhp which comes with a CVT gearbox and manual. The 1.5p turbo petrol is also there with 160 bhp but here the Seltos has an iMT gearbox vs a manual for the Creta N Like while both offer a 7 speed DCT automatic. Both cars have a diesel engine too with a 116bhp 1.5l unit which comes with a 6 speed automatic gearbox. The Seltos could get a hybrid engine later and the same can be said for the Creta.

Overall, both cars while still sharing the engines, are now more different especially in terms of size.

Published at : 11 Dec 2025 10:56 AM (IST)
Hyundai Seltos Creta Seltos Vs Creta
