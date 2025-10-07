Nissan Tekton SUV Is The New Creta Rival Coming Next Year

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeAutoNissan Tekton SUV Is The New Creta Rival Coming Next Year

The SUV would be coming next year and has clear design influences from the Nissan Patrol with a clear and a bold design with a muscular shoulder line.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 12:25 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Nissan has revealed the name of its upcoming SUV and it is called Tekton. The Tekton would be the replacement for the Terrano although Nissan says it is a much more premium while being their new 4m plus C SUV. The SUV would be coming next year and has clear design influences from the Nissan Patrol with a clear and a bold design with a muscular shoulder line.

The Tekton name is also on the bonnet written in bold while below you get a connecting DRL and the grille below. There are sculpted lines on the bonnet too and the rear styling has a connected tail-lamp pattern too. The roofline is straight and has a more SUV like shape. The side view retains the boxy look but has hidden door handles and the wheel arches are swollen for a typical old school look.


Due for quarter 2 in 2026, the Tekno will compete with a long line of rivals including their Renault sibling which will also bring their own Duster replacement. The interiors have also been teased and will have the same design philosophy as the exterior. Engine options for the Tekno have not been revealed but we can expect a petrol only lineup.


The range could have a naturally unit and a turbo petrol unit with an automatic option for both although there could be more options too. Nissan will bring in three products and that includes the Tekno and a larger SUV plus a more compact product. We will get more details soon on the Tekno while for now the design has been revealed. 

Published at : 07 Oct 2025 12:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
SUV Nissan Creta Nissan Tekton
