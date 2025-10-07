Top Hybrid And EV Alternatives To Petrol SUVs

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Petrol prices are not coming down and if you have a long commute then a diesel could be the only choice or is it? Here, we have compiled our best hybrid and EV alternatives to petrol SUVs which will help you to narrow down in terms of being your next car. These cars are efficient, easier on the wallet while consuming zero or less petrol.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris hybrid

The recently launched Victoris is the most fuel efficient SUV around with the hybrid having an efficiency of 28.6. kmpl. This makes it incredibly efficient and expect real world figures to match this as well. The new Victoris from Maruti Suzuki is also their best equipped SUV till date ith ADAS, cooled seats and even a powered tailgate. The Victoris hybrid while being more expensive over the mild hybrid version brings in efficiency benefits to justify that hike.

Toyota Innova Hycross

The big Hycross has been a big change for the Innova brand but one of the key elements in this has been the hybrid version. The hybrid variant brings in more efficiency and a smooth drive along with driving in pure EV mode too for short bursts or during cruising. The new Hycross with its space, efficiency and the performance makes this the only here row hybrid car along with its Invictor sibling of course.





MG Windsor

The Windsor is one of the best selling EVs right now and the reason for that is the space that it has for the money along with the interior quality. The Windsor has a hugely spacious rear seat and this coupled with a range of 449 km (for the Pro variant) makes it a value buy as against a conventional petrol SUV. The look is a crossover or a CUV of sorts and it brings together various body styles.





Hyundai Creta electric

The electric avatar of the immensely popular Creta also deserves a mention in this list since in EV form, it brings the usual Creta strengths but with more features along with a silent drive. The Creta electric is smooth, fast and fuss free while being an ideal alternative to the conventional petrol or diesel Creta. The battery pack options come at different price points and it is also the fastest Creta around.





Tata Punch EV

The affordable Punch EV brings in more features over its petrol sibling and offers good range too. The compact size and footprint does not mean less space as it does have much more than what its size suggests. Range is decent for city use and more than enough while the cabin feels more premium over the conventional petrol version.





Tata Harrier EV

At the top-end the Harrier EV brings in dual motor options which means more power than any other EV plus there is added grip as well. The Harrier EV has more features too over the diesel version including a lot of technology. Off-road, the Harrier EV can hold its own and again due to the AWD, there is more traction along with high water wading.





Mahindra XEV 9e

The big XEV 9e brings in a lot of space for the money and of course loads of features. There are for example no less than three screens on offer plus having luxury car like features. The range is also high and the single motor has good performance too. The XEV 9e is a popular premium EV and an alternative to the usual diesel or petrol luxury SUV at this price.



