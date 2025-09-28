Nissan C SUV Primed For An India Launch By Next Year

The Nissan C-SUV is taking shape and will be launched in 2026. The C-SUV will compete with the Hyundai Creta and others in this competitive compact SUV segment. It will be positioned above the Magnite and will be a replacement for the earlier Terrano. This SUV is crucial for Nissan to establish its presence again in this popular segment.

The styling, as per the teaser image, is chunky and has a rugged shape while having a clear muscular stance. Expect good ground clearance too, and 18-inch wheels for the top-end version, while 17-inch wheels would be standard. The interiors would be as per the segment standards, including features like a panoramic sunroof, touchscreen and a large digital instrument cluster and more.





There would be a 7-seater version in the lineup as well, although it will come later. Expect the new Nissan C-SUV to have the same engines as the upcoming new Renault Duster, while it will be petrol only for now. There would be a turbo petrol for the top-end trims and a standard could be a naturally aspirated unit.

We can also expect a CNG version, although AWD, which was offered on the earlier Duster, won't be available this time due to a lack of demand. There will be no diesel engine on offer, too, as petrols currently occupy a large chunk of the segment. Nissan will price this SUV aggressively, given the high competition, but it will follow the launch of the new Duster.

However, both SUVs will have a clear difference in terms of design. We will have more information on the Nissan Compact SUV soon. Stay tuned!