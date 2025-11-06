Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
New Tata Sierra Confirmed With Triple 12.3-Inch Screens, ADAS Level 2 And Premium Cabin

The three-screen array, each measuring 12.3 inches, stretches across the entire dashboard and includes a digital instrument cluster along with two touchscreens.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 10:43 AM (IST)
The Sierra will come with the much-anticipated triple-screen feature, as confirmed by the latest teasers. This makes it the most affordable car in India to offer a three-screen setup, a feature usually reserved for much more expensive models.

The three-screen array, each measuring 12.3 inches, stretches across the entire dashboard. It includes a digital instrument cluster along with two touchscreens, giving the cabin a futuristic and immersive layout. The Sierra appears to feature a digital cluster similar to the one seen on the Curvv, as revealed in the teaser.


The new Sierra will also come equipped with ADAS Level 2 technology, adding an extra layer of safety and convenience. Its “phygital” dashboard, which lights up in a similar fashion to other Tata models, enhances the interior’s visual appeal. The four-spoke steering wheel is illuminated, and the teaser also hints at the inclusion of a heads-up display.

Advanced Features and Premium Cabin Design

Other notable features include a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, and a powered handbrake, among others. The cabin sports a light dual-tone upholstery reminiscent of Tata’s EV line-up. Comfort features extend to rear sunblinds, ventilated front seats, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a wireless phone charger.


The model may also offer dual powered seats, although this is yet to be confirmed. A powered driver’s seat, however, is certain. The new Tata Sierra is set to launch in the coming days and will be available with both turbo-petrol and diesel engine options, while the new engine family could also include a naturally aspirated unit.

Published at : 06 Nov 2025 10:43 AM (IST)
Tata Sierra
