New Renault Kiger Facelift Vs Nissan Magnite Vs Maruti Fronx Vs Toyota Taisor

The sub compact SUV segment now has the updated Renault Kiger so how does this small French SUV compare with its distant sibling, the Nissan Magnite and the popular Taisor from Toyota as well as the Fronx from Maruti Suzuki? Let's see.

Which car is bigger?

All cars fall under 4m where the Kiger facelift length is 3990mm, the Magnite length is 3994mm along with the Fronx/Taisor coming at 3995mm. Ground clearance is important and here the Kiger has a ground clearance of 205mm and that is the same with the Nissan Magnite too while the Fronx/Taisor stands at 190mm.





Which car is more powerful?

Kiger has a 72PS 1.0 NA petrol engine which comes with manual as well as AMT options plus there is the more powerful 1.0 Turbo with 100PS as well with manual as well as CVT options. The Magnite has the same engine options while the Fronx/Taisor comes with a 1.2l NA petrol with 90PS as well as a 100PS 1.0 turbo petrol. The NA version has an AMT as well as a manual while the turbo petrol has a torque converter automatic as well as a manual gearbox.





Which car has more features?

The Kiger gains ventilated seats, 360 degree camera, LED headlamps, access card as key, leatherette seats, alloys and more. The Magnite also has features like a 360 degree camera, LED headlamps, alloys, climate control, Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay etc. The Taisor/Fronx have a bigger touch screen along with pretty much the same features but without cooled seats but it has an HUD. No sunroof is available in all of the cars.





Which car is more value for money?

The Kiger range starts from Rs 6.2 lakh and goes all the way till Rs 11.2 lakh. The Magnite starts from Rs 6.1 lakh and goes all the way to Rs 11.9 lakh. The Fronx is more expensive at Rs 7.5 lakh which stretches till Rs 13 lakh. The Taisor costs even more with a price of Rs 7.8 lakh starting till Rs 13.19 lakh. The Magnite and Kiger are more value while the fresh looks of the Kiger makes it an attractive buy here with its pricing. The Fronx on the other hand has more space and efficiency but costs more. Choose based on your priorities and budget!