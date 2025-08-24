Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeAutoNew Renault Kiger 2025 First Look: Cosmetic Tweaks And Upgrades

New Renault Kiger 2025 First Look: Cosmetic Tweaks And Upgrades

Renault's updated Kiger, starting at Rs 6.29 lakh, features cosmetic enhancements inside and out, including a new headlamp design, grille, and 16-inch alloy wheels.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 24 Aug 2025 09:35 PM (IST)
Renault has launched the updated Kiger in India with a starting price of Rs 6.29 lakh. The new Kiger comes with cosmetic changes inside and out and is the first big update for this sub-4 m SUV. The Kiger looks sharper with a new headlamp design and grille, plus the new Renault logo and different bumpers. Even the alloys are new, being 16-inch dual-tone ones. 

The Kiger always looks sharp, but these changes make it more modern-looking while not changing the overall silhouette of the car. 


The interior is where the update is more seen with new upholstery and a new look design. Space remains the same. 6 airbags are now standard while it gets features like a 360-degree camera and ventilated seats. 


The engine line-up of the Kiger continues to be the naturally aspirated petrol 1.0-litre with AMT and manual plus the turbo petrol 1.0l with CVT and manual gearbox options. 


The new Kiger turbo petrol range starts from Rs 9.99 lakh, while the top-end 11.2 lakh for the top-end CVT means the range is a bit pricier now, but offset by new features. There are four trims on offer- Authentic, Evolution, Techno and Emotion. 


The new paint looks appealing and funky, while the addition of functional roof rails is important, too. The Kiger comes with these changes, and while competition is high, the extra features and the styling make it a compact but funky small SUV, which also keeps it fresh along with being a choice for the small SUV buyer. We will be driving the new Kiger very soon, so stay tuned for that.  

Published at : 24 Aug 2025 09:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Renault Kiger Renault Kiger 2025
Read more
Embed widget