New Hyundai Bayon SUV Revealed: Radical Design, Advanced Tech And More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hyundai Bayon SUV launches October 26th in India.

Futuristic design features sleek DRLs and connected light bar.

Interior includes dual 12.3-inch screens, advanced AI assistant.

Hyundai has revealed it's new SUV for India after numerous teasers and it will be launched in India on the 26th of October. The Bayon is its new SUV spotted between the Venue and the Creta. The design though as you can see is very futuristic with sleek slim DRLs and headlamps below. It looks different from other SUVs and stands out while the cladding adds a tough look. There are sharp and square lines all across while the rear styling has again a slim connected light bar.

The Bayon would be above 4m and would be a fairly large SUV. The other talking point is on the inside where you see a new look cabin with the slim centre console and the new look steering wheel with the new style Hyundai logo where it comes written in Morse code. The Bayon will come with the latest architecture and the Nvidia electric systems including connected car technology and OTA updates.









The Bayon will have the first AI voice assistant where you can converse in different languages and engage with conversations while not just voice commands plus the infotainment system will have user profiles and split screen functionality etc. There are a pair of 12.3 inch screens joined together while we can expect features like panoramic sunroof, powered handbrake, ventilated seats etc

At launch the Hyundai Bayon will come with a 1.5 NA petrol engine which develops 115bhp and will come with either a 6 speed manual gearbox or a iVT gearbox which is a CVT automatic in Hyundai speak.

The Bayon would be launched on 26th October and will be added to the Hyundai SUV range while being a very important launch for the carmaker. More details would be revealed soon leading upto the launch.