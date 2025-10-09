Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
New 2025 Tata Sierra Petrol And Diesel Launch Details

New 2025 Tata Sierra Petrol And Diesel Launch Details

Tata Motors has a long lineup of new car launches waiting in the wings and the talking point is the Sierra which is the most talked about.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 01:33 PM (IST)
Tata Sierra could be coming soon to the market with a possible launch in November or soon. While not confirmed, we expect the next launch to be the combustion engined Sierra and the EV version could be coming later. The combustion engined Sierra was shown at the last Auto Expo and was one of the stars of the show.

It was shown in near production form and finally it will be launching soon. Tata Motors has a long lineup of new car launches waiting in the wings and the talking point is the Sierra which is the most talked about. The Sierra will slot between the Curvv and the Harrier. The Sierra will be a 5 seater and will be Creta sized but with a distinct look as seen with the car at the Expo. There would be a boxy stance and some of the familiar design details as seen on the earlier Sierra but in 5 door form.


New 2025 Tata Sierra Petrol And Diesel Launch Details

The Sierra is expected to come with a turbo petrol 1.5l for the topend versions but also there would be a 1.5 NA petrol which could form a large part of the sales. The Sierra will also come with a diesel but the combustion engined version will not be coming with 4x4 most probably. The interiors meanwhile will come with a lot of features including three screens and more. We will know more soon but for now, the Sierra is not so far away and it is indeed coming soon. This SUV would be crucial for Tata as it will rival the current compact SUVs. 

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 01:33 PM (IST)
Tata Sierra Sierra
